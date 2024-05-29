Hansi Flick ‘trusts’ 21-year-old Barcelona star more than Gavi, open to letting midfielder leave if suitable offer arrives: Reports

Talented Barcelona midfielder Gavi could reportedly be on his way out of Camp Nou this summer, as incoming manager Hansi Flick is willing to let the 19-year-old leave. According to reports coming out of Catalonia, the German tactician has placed his trust in 21-year-old midfielder Fermin Lopez.

Flick's willingness to accept an exit for Gavi, who has been widely seen as a generational talent, is due to the youngster's injury problems.

After a knee injury slightly affected the 19-year-old back in 2021, which was followed by a broken jaw later the same year, Gavi was seriously affected by a cruciate ligament tear. The long-term injury kept him out of contention throughout the last season, from November 2023.

A report from El Nacional has revealed expert opinions around the Spaniard's injury issues, which claim that he might be unable to reach his former potential. Although Xavi Hernandez continued to keep faith in the midfielder, the manager has been sacked.

Hansi Flick is set to be the new manager, and the report has claimed that the German tactician does not view Gavi as an undisputed starter in the midfield. The manager is willing to let the 19-year-old leave for a reasonable fee while putting his trust in Fermin Lopez instead.

Lopez has come to the fore at Barcelona due to regular injuries in the midfield, and he exceeded expectations throughout the campaign.

In La Liga, he played 31 games, scoring eight goals while also racking up a total of 11 in 43 games across all competitions. Flick has reportedly decided to work with Lopez moving forward, and if Gavi gets big offers from other European clubs, Barca would be willing to sell.

Germany legend tells Barcelona the players Hansi Flick will look to sign

German icon Lothar Matthaus has revealed the sort of players Hansi Flick will have in mind when he jumps aboard the Camp Nou ship this summer. With Flick set to be the new head coach at Barcelona, reports about his potential interests in other players have come to the fore.

For Lothar Matthaus, though, there are two in particular that the German tactician would love to take from Germany to Spain. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala... There are many players he would like to have with him at Barcelona, but they probably won’t be financially viable. He is a bit of a fan of Spain and spent many summers on vacation there with the whole family. I am happy for him after all the setbacks he had with Bayern Munich and the German national team.”

Time will tell if Hansi Flick is actually given the job at Barca and if he has a major role in their scouting and recruitment decisions.