How do Chelsea players feel about caretaker manager Bruno Saltor? Report features bold claim as Blues continue hunt for new coach

Chelsea players have reportedly expressed their concerns over the presence of Bruno Saltor as interim manager.

According to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, the players feel that it would have been better suited for Saltor to leave the club with former manager Graham Potter.

The Spaniard joined the Blues' coaching staff alongside Potter from Brighton & Hove Albion, having played under Potter at the Southside club. Their game against Liverpool on April 4 was his first taste of managerial duty as he took charge following Potter's sacking.

Speaking ahead of the game, Saltor said:

“It is truly difficult to enjoy. It’s been really difficult, sad and disappointing, but I’ve been trying to focus on being the best professional.”

The Chelsea owners made the decision to sack manager Potter after a horrific run of results that saw the Blues drop to 11th in the Premier League. A dull 2-0 loss to Aston Villa at home was the final straw as Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali relieved the former Brighton man of his duties.

The Blues have cast their net far and wide to find a replacement for Potter. The candidates include the likes of former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann and former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique as the frontrunners. Napoli's Luciano Spalletti, Eintracht Frankfurt's Oliver Glasner, Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim, and Mauricio Pochettino are also under consideration.

The aforementioned report also adds that club legend Frank Lampard could be brought on as an interim option. The former midfielder served as the club's manager between 2019 and 2021 and could be a stopgap option as the club search for a long-term replacement.

Michael Owen heaps praise on Chelsea midfielder

Enzo Fernandez has received appreciation from Michael Owen.

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has hailed Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez for his performances. The Argentinian, a British-record signing (€121 million) from Benfica, has proven to be a key addition to a side that has been struggling this season.

Owen said:

"In Enzo Fernandez, I think Chelsea have got a seriously good player. I know he cost an awful lot of money and I know people will be saying you should be good for that type of money. But I think he is seriously good. He absolutely oozes class."

Since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, the Argentine has played in every single game for the Blues, immediately becoming a vital part of the team's midfield.

The Blues were held to a 0-0 draw against Liverpool in what was their first game since Potter's sacking. They will next face Wolverhampton Wanderers away on April 8.

