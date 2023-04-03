How did Chelsea players find out about Graham Potter’s sacking?

In a shocking turn of events, Chelsea have parted ways with Graham Potter after just six months at the helm. The decision sent shockwaves through the team, with players learning of the news through the club’s public statement on Sunday night.

The sudden move has left many in the squad stunned and worried, prompting them to contact their representatives for answers, according to the Telegraph. Usually, clubs reveal a managerial sacking to players before the news is made public. In this case, however, the sack came a day after the Blues lost to Aston Villa in front of their fans at Stamford Bridge.

A tactical masterclass by Unai Emery saw Villa overpower their opponents with clinical finishing and resolute defending. Striker Ollie Watkins opened the scoring and captain John McGinn sealed the win. The result propelled Villa to ninth in the table, leapfrogging Chelsea, who slumped into the bottom half.

The Blues were a shadow of their former selves and looked lost on the pitch, much to the chagrin of their fans, who resorted to booing and jeering. The pressure mounted on Graham Potter, and a day later, the club made its decision.

Sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley reportedly spearheaded the decision to sack Potter with the full support of owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali. The decision came amidst a crucial point in the season, with 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid on the horizon.

The decision-makers believed that drastic action was necessary to rescue the season, and unfortunately, this meant severing ties with Potter. Consequently, according to the Telegraph, the sporting directors will embark on a comprehensive search for a suitable permanent replacement for the former coach.

Who will manage Chelsea?

In the meantime, Potter’s staff, led by Bruno Saltor, will assume control of the team for Tuesday night's game against Liverpool. As reported by Telegraph Sport, Chelsea do not have a ready-made replacement for the managerial role.

Several high-profile names have already been touted as possible replacements, including Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino. Pochettino, in particular, was interviewed for the job before Potter’s appointment and could be in the running once again.

This marks the second managerial sacking in less than a year for Chelsea’s owners, Boehly and Eghbali. Despite spending over £600 million on transfers, the club currently finds itself languishing in the bottom half of the table.

