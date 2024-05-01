INEOS make decision regarding Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United - Reports

INEOS have reportedly made a decision regarding Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United, amidst rumors that the Dutch manager could face the sack this summer. According to new reports from The Athletic, the part-owners of United are prepared to hold on to Ten Hag for yet another season.

There have been a number of drastic changes in the Old Trafford hierarchy ever since Sir Jim Ratcliffe brought INEOS on board at the club. They have been quite ruthless with their moves in the executive branch. They have announced that CEO Patrick Steward and CFO Cliff Baty will leave this summer.

They are only the most recent exits. Football director John Murtough has exited alongside former CEO Richard Arnold, who left even before INEOS joined Manchester United. Ratcliffe and INEOS are bringing in their own staff, including Jean Claude Blanc, Omar Berrada, Roger Bell, Jason Wilcox, and Dan Ashworth.

These extensive replacements have provided rumors around the Red Devils also letting go of manager Ten Hag after his poor second season at the club. However, the part-owners are set to be a lot more deliberate regarding his future at the club.

The Athletic reports that they don't believe the Dutchman was fully supported by the club hierarchy. Hence, they are willing to give him another chance under their banner. INEOS also see a potential concern about how much it would cost to sack the manager and sign a replacement. They are also troubled about the small managerial pool to choose from, so will, instead, stick with Ten Hag.

Manchester United captain hints at Old Trafford exit

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has hinted that he could leave Old Trafford this summer. The Portuguese maestro has been one of the best players at the club since his arrival from Sporting CP in January 2021. He has led or has been close to the top of both scoring and assisting charts for the club in every season.

Bruno might be a victim of the club’s rumored move to sell its top stars as sanctioned by new part owners INEOS. The Manchester United captain also muddied the waters by telling DAZN Portugal (via FotMob):

"I'm not thinking about other things at the moment. Obviously, it doesn't just depend on me, does it? A player always has to want to be here, but at the same time, you have to want him to stay. At the moment, I feel there's that on both sides.

"I'm not thinking too much about the future, not least because this season hasn't been at the level I’d hoped for - either individually or collectively - so far. If I have to think about not continuing in the Premier League, it won't be until after the Euros."

Manchester United supporters will surely have mixed feelings about a potential departure for the midfielder. He has been one of the best players at the club in the post-Ferguson era. He has registered 79 goals and 64 assists in 230 games for the Red Devils.

However, they will have to wait until the summer for further details on their captain's future.