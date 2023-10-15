INEOS to prioritize staff and player upgrades at Manchester United after reportedly agreeing deal to acquire 25 percent stake with club - Reports

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos is poised to acquire a 25 percent stake in Manchester United. However, according to The Times, this potential stake ownership promises to prioritize transformative changes in the club's staff and structure.

It is believed that Ineos harbors ambitions that extend beyond the mere beautification of Old Trafford. While the iconic stadium could undoubtedly benefit from refurbishments, they view an upgrade of the club's performance arm as the prime focus.

The forthcoming recalibration of Manchester United's strategy is set to be holistic, focusing on high-profile player recruitment and sports science. According to the report from The Times, preliminary investigations by Ineos unearthed inefficiencies in the club's transfer policies. In light of this, a plan is in place for player upgrades.

There will be an overhaul in staff and administration as well, as the company aims to draw a bold line between the club's performance and business arms. Former chief executive Ed Woodward had a dual role in both areas, which is said to have left the footballing aspect of the club languishing in relative neglect.

The proposed Ineos deal would resolve this, ensuring a concentrated focus on footballing excellence without the distractions of corporate boardrooms.

As per The Times, Sir Dave Brailsford would be given the reins, as he has been director of sport at Ineos since 2021. Furthermore, the deal may bring a new chief executive in the form of Jean-Claude Blanc, former Paris Saint-Germain executive. He could take over from current Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold.

Sheikh Jassim's exit clears path for INEOS' strategic investment in Manchester United

Qatari prince Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has retracted his bid to acquire Manchester United. Once considered a leading contender with a £5 billion offer, his withdrawal has magnified the significance of British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos Group.

Sheikh Jassim's abrupt exit arrives after a continual back-and-forth that has happened since the club was put up for sale by the Glazers in November 2022. While the exact reasons for the breakdown in talks remain shrouded in mystery, Ineos now have headway in negotiations.

They are said to be in the final stages of negotiating a deal for a 25 percent minority stake in the club. The venture, if approved, would mark Ineos' first foray into Premier League ownership.

Unlike Sheikh Jassim, whose financial firepower could have initiated sweeping infrastructural changes, Ratcliffe's Ineos will focus on performance metrics as the keystone. Their approach reportedly leans heavily on recruitment, squad valuation, and staff changes.