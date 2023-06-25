Inter demand Barcelona to include 27-year-old as part of exchange deal to let Brozovic complete Camp Nou switch: Reports

According to El Nacional, Inter Milan have asked Barcelona for Andreas Christensen as part of a swap deal to sign Marcelo Brozovic. Barca are keen on reinforcing their midfield in the summer after Sergio Busquets' departure.

The Blaugrana have already secured Ilkay Gundogan's signature from Manchester City. Xavi, however, is keen on making further reinforcements for his side. He has identified Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic as a player who can bolster the squad.

The Croat has been a key player for the Nerazzuri in recent seasons. Since his 2016 arrival, Brozovic has so far made 330 appearances for the club, scoring 31 goals and providing 43 assists. He made 40 appearances during the 2022–23 season, scoring three times and assisting six more.

Apart from Barcelona, Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr have also been linked with the player. Inter, however, want one of Barca's main starters as part of a deal for Brozovic.

Christensen was a key player for Barca this past season. He made 32 appearances during the 2022–23 campaign, keeping 15 clean sheets. Hence, it's highly unlikely that the Catalan club will let the Dane go.

Mikel Arteta raved about Barcelona boss Xavi

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Mikel Arteta and Xavi are currently two of the best young coaches in the world of football. The duo had known each other since Arteta was a part of La Masia's youth academies.

Xavi led Barcelona to the La Liga title this past season. Arteta was asked about the impact that Xavi has had on the Catalan club.

The Arsenal boss had nothing but praise, as he said (via MARCA):

“I have known him since we played together at Barça. Only by knowing his character and how he feels about the game, it was clear to me that Barça needed a figure like him. He has been able to withstand the pressure and has been true to his ideas, always defending the club and the players. The team has been very reliable all year.”

Much like Xavi, Arteta has been doing an amazing job at Arsenal. He led the Gunners to a second-place finish in the Premier League during the 2022–23 campaign.

