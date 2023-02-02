Inter Miami confident of signing Barcelona legend at the end of the season: Reports

Major League Soccer side Inter Miami CF are confident of sealing a deal for Barcelona star Sergio Busquets. The Spaniard is out of contract at Camp Nou at the end of the season.

Alfredo Martinez of SPORT claimed the MLS side are in advanced talks with Busquets. They are currently working to reduce the salary at the club to free up space for the midfielder.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona 𝟟𝟘𝟘 Sergio Busquets 𝟟𝟘𝟘 𝟟𝟘𝟘 Sergio Busquets 𝟟𝟘𝟘 https://t.co/SxBQI8TiK1

Inter Miami are also working on the exit of Rodolfo Pizarro, who was on loan at Monterrey in Liga MX recently. The MLS side has already had a huge chunk of its wage bill reduced after Gonzalo Higuain retired at the end of last season.

Barcelona are still keen on keeping Busquets at the club, while Al Nassr have also been linked with the Spaniard.

Barcelona manager keen on keeping Sergio Busquets

Barcelona manager Xavi has spoken about Sergio Busquets' future at the club and claimed that he was keen to keep him at the club. He believes that the midfielder is still a vital part of the dressing room and a leader on the pitch.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona ❝Winning a title would give us motivation and optimism❞



Sergio Busquets ❝Winning a title would give us motivation and optimism❞Sergio Busquets https://t.co/NGN1QeIzbf

Xavi was recently quoted saying:

"We haven't talked about his future [Busquets] before, we did it a long time ago. It's a personal decision. He's one of the best pivots in history. Fundamental for me, although he's undervalued. I hope he feels strong to continue but it's up to him."

Xavi said earlier this season that he was keen to keep the veteran midfielder:

"It is always the same, three or four players are called out when you lose, this is Barcelona, it is normal. When you lose, we are all exposed. For me, Busquets, I wouldn't change a thing. He is still very important, he is key. There will be games that he does not play. But Busi always raises things, he is the captain and part of the team's machinery."

Xavi added:

"We have a very healthy dressing room. Things will end up coming off because I can see how things are working from inside. It ends and that is a reality. We are in October. We'll see how the season goes, the performance, if he's comfortable. That is a personal decision. I decide as the season progressed. We have no natural relief in that position. We had Pjanic and Nico, but they decided to leave."

Barcelona are on top of La Liga and are looking to win the league title again.

Poll : 0 votes