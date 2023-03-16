"It’s a strange one" - Newcastle United ready to challenge Manchester United and Chelsea for World Cup star

Newcastle United are reportedly in a race with Chelsea and Manchester United for Ajax star Mohammed Kudus.

The Ghana international scored twice at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in three group-stage games as his team failed to progress to the knockout rounds. Premier League clubs are circling the 22-year-old, who is apparently valued at £40 million.

Speaking on NUFC Matters on YouTube, CBS journalist Ben Jacobs (h/t The Boot Room) stated:

"Erik Ten Hag is trying to link up with him and Newcastle have tracked the player too. There’s a few teams really, even Chelsea have taken a look. It’s going to be difficult for Ajax to keep hold of him. He’s had a breakthrough season and has scored 11 goals in 24 games.

He added:

"It’s a strange one in many ways, because if you like Kudus now, you’re buying a forward, but he wants to be an attacking midfielder and Newcastle would appreciate an attacking midfielder, especially one who has the versatility to play in a more attacking position.

Kudus in action for Ghana.

Jacobs concluded:

“Newcastle are there, for sure, there’s nothing advanced at this point, but interestingly, they had scouts watching him at the World Cup and they did consider him as a January move."

His contract at Ajax runs until the summer of 2025. Manager Erik ten Hag brought Antony and Lisandro Martinez with him to Manchester United when he became their manager last summer.

It remains to be seen how hard he will try, if at all, to bring Kudus to the club. The former Nordsjaelland player has 11 goals and two assists in 24 Eredivisie games this term. He can play down the flanks but apparently prefers playing as an attacking midfielder.

Chelsea and Manchester United interested in 23-year-old Juventus star

Chelsea and Manchester United are both reportedly interested in making a move for Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Vlahovic has eight goals in 17 league games this season.

The Serbia international joined the Old Lady in January 2022 but could be on the move already. Journalist Ben Jacobs wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column:

"Manchester United also hold interest in Dusan Vlahovic, as reported in December. Chelsea are also looking. There is a real opportunity this summer to get a deal done."

Manchester United need a striker up front after losing Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo last year without signing a replacement. Chelsea are in the same boat.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is already looking for a way back to Barcelona, while Kai Havertz hasn't been a hit as a false nine. The Germany international has scored just six times in 25 Premier League games this term.

Poll : 0 votes