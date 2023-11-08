Jose Mourinho emerges as candidate for Al-Ittihad job after previously admitting Cristiano Ronaldo told him to consider Saudi offers: Reports

Jose Mourinho has emerged as the new candidate to become the next Al Ittihad manager. The Saudi Arabian side have parted company with Nuno Espirito Santo after their winless run left them sixth in the league table.

As per a report in the Daily Mirror, Mourinho is one of the names being considered by Al Ittihad. The Saudi Pro League side are keen on getting a new manager soon but might have to wait until the end of the season to sign the AS Roma manager.

Sky Italia reported last month that Mourinho's time at Roma was on the verge of ending. The Portuguese manager has managed to turn the club's form around, but rumors suggest he was losing confidence in the dressing room.

Jose Mourinho confirmed earlier he had offers to leave for Saudi Arabia and said (via GOAL):

"Saudi? Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli. Yes. Before going to the meeting, I informed the owners, clarifying that I had no intention of accepting. At home I said exactly the same thing. On the one hand, I felt like a prisoner of the word given to the players in Budapest and to the fans after Spezia, mimicking the stay. But if you ask me if I didn't accept just for this reason, I'd answer no, not just for this."

Al Nassr were also linked with the former Chelsea manager but Corriere dello Sport claimed Cristiano Ronaldo's side were out of the running. However, the Portuguese star has reportedly urged Josee Mourinho to move to the Middle East soon.

Jose Mourinho open to joining Saudi Arabian side soon

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that he will manage in Saudi Arabia before calling it quits. He admitted that he was keeping an eye on the league and was tempted by their approach.

He was quoted by Reuters as saying:

"I am committed to my work with Roma, and I want to give everything to the club until the last day. No one knows the future, but I will definitely do this (working in Saudi Arabia). Doors are always open for me in Saudi Arabia. I want to feel the development there. Cristiano was the first to go there and give a different perspective immediately."

He added:

"The players thought at first that it was a one-man show but they realised in the summer that everything was really changing. Many players, not just at the last period of their careers, but also some players at the best years of their careers, are coming because the competition is real, not just at domestic League, but also the AFC Champions League is very interesting."

Mundo Deportivo have reported that Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on Jose Mourinho. The Spanish giants are looking for a replacement for Carlo Ancelotti, who is leaving at the end of the season.