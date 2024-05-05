Jose Mourinho offered role at Saudi club amid Chelsea return links - Reports

Jose Mourinho has been offered a job in Saudi Arabia with Al Qadsiah, amid links that he could take over the dugout at Chelsea.

It wouldn't be his first time at Stamford Bridge, where he notably won three Premier League titles. He has also won five trophies with the Blues across his two stints. The accomplished Portuguese manager has won the league in every country he has managed, and a move to Saudi Arabia could see him cement his quality in a new league.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that clubs are widely interested in Mourinho, who is out of a job, following his sacking by Roma (via Football London):

"Nothing is done yet, but he is their top choice as they look to challenge the PIF-controlled clubs (Al Ittihad, Al Ahli, Al Nassr and Al Hilal) - two of whom are also pushing for Jose. Mourinho is due in Khobar, where Qadsiah plays, in late May as part of a scheduled visit to view the club."

However, a job at Chelsea could be in the works if Mauricio Pochettino is sacked. The Argentine manager has struggled to pull the Blues up the Premier League rankings, and a place in Europe's competitions for next season now look to be at risk.

Pundit warns Chelsea fans against demanding Pochettino sack

Pundit Andy Jacobs has delivered a bold claim to the Stamford Bridge faithful who are asking that the club sack Mauricio Pochettino. The Blues have endured another poor season and barely cling to European spots with four games left to play. Despite signing a host of players, the west London club have continued to fall short of expectations.

As a result, Blues fans have turned against manager Mauricio Pochettino, with the Argentine manager failing to return the Londoners to the top end of the table. The former Spurs manager is the third manager at the club since American Todd Boehly bought the club from Roman Abramovich two years ago.

Andy Jacobs, however, does not believe the manager is to blame for the difficulties at Stamford Bridge, laying the blame on the club’s recruitment.

Speaking on his platform, The pundit said to TalkSport:

“The recruitment is so poor! If you think Pochettino is the problem at Chelsea, find yourself a new sport!”

The club will likely require even more signings in the summer despite bringing in a raft of new faces before. While a potential change of strategy will be key for the club, it remains to be seen if the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss will be allowed to remain in charge of Chelsea