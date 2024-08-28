Jose Mourinho pushing Fenerbahce to sign former Manchester United loanee - Reports

Jose Mourinho is reportedly pushing Fenerbahce to sign former Manchester United loanee Sofyan Amrabat. As reported by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Turkish giants have been in talks with Fiorentina for the signature of the Morocco international.

Romano has revealed that Fenerbahce are prepared to pay Fiorentina €2 million as a loan fee. They have also offered the Serie A side €12 million as a mandatory future transfer fee but Fiorentina are understood to be demanding more.

As claimed by Romano, the former Manchester United loanee has also received an offer from Premier League side Everton. The transfer expert posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Negotiations underway between Fenerbahçe and Fiorentina for Sofyan Amrabat. €2m loan and €12m mandatory buy clause offered, Fiorentina want more. Talks continue as Amrabat also received an approach from Everton today."

Amrabat spent the last season on loan at Manchester United but did not have the best season at Old Trafford. The Moroccan's stock saw a significant rise following his exploits for his country in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The defensive midfielder struggled to immediately adjust to the pace and physicality of the Premier League. However, he finished the season in a strong manner and had a brilliant game against Manchester City in the FA Cup final as the Red Devils won 2-1.

Amrabat made 30 appearances for Erik ten Hag's side across competitions last season. The Moroccan was played at both defensive midfield as well as at left-back by the Dutch manager.

Pundit urges Manchester United to sign former Liverpool attacker

Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney has urged Manchester United to sign Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling. The ex-Watford attacker has claimed that the former Manchester City and Liverpool winger is better than the options the Red Devils currently have at their disposal.

Deeney insisted that Sterling would also be a great mentor for Manchester United's young wingers like Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo. The pundit told Sky Sports:

"Sterling is better than anything Manchester United have got. At the moment he's delivering more than Marcus (Rashford), he'd give more of a leadership role to the likes of (Alejandro) Garnacho and Amad (Diallo)."

Deeney added:

"Those guys will look at Sterling, see what he's won at City, see what he's done at Liverpool, see what's he's done on the international stage, and think 'Right, I can learn off that'."

Raheem Sterling is currently surplus to requirements at Chelsea following Enzo Maresca's arrival in the summer. The England international joined the Blues as the first signing of the Todd Boehly era in the summer of 2022. The winger has scored 19 goals and provided 12 assists in 81 appearances for the Blues so far.

