Julian Nagelsmann demands signing of 26-year-old Real Madrid star at Bayern Munich: Reports 

According to El Nacional, Julian Nagelsmann has demanded Bayern Munich complete the signing of 26-year-old Real Madrid star Dani Ceballos. The Spaniard is currently in the final year of his contract with Los Blancos.

He has re-established himself as a crucial player for Los Blancos this season, scoring one goal and providing six assists in 27 matches.

The midfielder recently completed 100 appearances for the outfit. His overall record for Real Madrid stands at six goals and nine assists in 101 matches.

While anything concrete about the player's future is yet to be decided, Bayern are reportedly ready to offer Ceballos more than what Florentino Perez would be willing to. The Bavarians are also ready to hand the Spaniard a lucrative signing bonus, according to the aforementioned report.

While Ceballos' former club, Real Betis, and La Liga side Sevilla are also interested in signing him, they are unlikely to match the offers on the table for the Spaniard.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke ahead of the El Clasico

Real Madrid are set to take on Barcelona in the semi-final of the Copa del Rey on Thursday night. The first-leg clash will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos lost the previous encounter between the two sides in the final of the Supercopa de Espana. Ancelotti, however, claimed that the upcoming match will be different than the one that his team lost.

Speaking to the media ahead of El Clasico, Ancelotti said (via Football Espana):

“We have evaluated everything. In the Super Cup, we lacked commitment and forcefulness, with individual mistakes that will not be repeated. We are close to winning an important competition and we are going to compete. It’s not the decisive game, but we want to gain an advantage.”

Los Blancos were the winners by a scoreline of 3-1 in the first encounter of the season between the two teams in La Liga. Xavi's side returned the favor with a 3-1 win of their own to win the Supercopa de Espana. The win marked the first trophy for the Blaugrana under Xavi.

