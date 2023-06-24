Juventus confident of agreeing terms with Manchester United target - Reports

Juventus are reportedly confident of keeping midfielder Adrien Rabiot at the club despite interest from Manchester United.

The Frenchman's contract with the Bianconeri is set to expire at the end of this month and a new contract hasn't been signed yet. As per Sky Sports Italia, Juventus have offered him a one-year extension on the same terms as his current contract.

The Italian side are confident that Rabiot will sign the extension that will keep him at the club for at least one more year.

The midfielder has garnered interest from multiple clubs, including Manchester United. However, none of the offers are appealing enough for him and his mother Veronique, who is also his agent.

The Red Devils were heavily linked with Rabiot last summer as well and were working on a £15 million transfer fee. However, as per The Sun, Veronique's salary demand for her son of around £240,000 per week was the primary reason for the deal breaking through.

Manchester United were also monitoring Rabiot this summer and as per another report by The Sun, they met with his mother for a potential move. However, there still hasn't been anything concrete regarding the same.

Rabiot had a decent 2022-23 campaign for Juventus, though. He scored 11 goals and provided six assists in 48 games across competitions.

He also helped France reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, contributing one goal and one assist in six games.

Chelsea reject another bid by Manchester United for Mason Mount

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have rejected Manchester United's third bid for Mason Mount this summer.

The Red Devils' third bid was worth £50 million plus £5 million add-ons but the Blues have rejected it. They have put up a counteroffer on the table worth £58 million plus £7 million add-ons.

Mount's contract with Chelsea is set to expire in 2024 and he is adamant that he won't sign a new deal. Hence, the Blues will need to sell him this summer or risk letting him leave for free next year.

The Englishman has already agreed on terms with Manchester United but the two clubs remain apart in their transfer fee valuation.

Mount had a poor 2022-23 campaign, as he contributed just three goals and six assists in 35 games across competitions.

Overall, though, the 24-year-old has been one of Chelsea's key players since making his senior debut in 2019. The Cobham graduate has contributed 33 goals and 37 assists in 195 games for the club.

