Kylian Mbappe holds ‘strong discussions’ with PSG after social media row with club

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe has reportedly held strong discussions with the club in the aftermath of the saga regarding a promotional video.

The Parisians released a video advertising the sale of 2023-24 season tickets on Wednesday (April 4). This was met with outrage from Mbappe due to the excessive use of the player in the video.

The Frenchman released a statement yesterday, making his feelings about the video clear. He claimed to have not agreed with the publication of the promotional video:

“I was never informed of that — I don’t agree with that video published. PSG is a top club and family — but it’s NOT Kylian Saint-Germain”.

PSG have since removed the video but the saga has continued. SPORT reports that the player's representatives have held strong discussions with the club to get to the bottom of the matter.

The Parisians have reportedly apologized to the striker and have looked to make amends. However, the damage has already been done and the relationship between the two parties has soured.

Mbappe's future has already been the subject of speculation this season as he has seemed dissatisfied with life at the Parc des Princes. The French forward snubbed a move to Real Madrid last year to sign a new three-year contract in May.

However, the Parisian frontman continues to be linked with a move to Madrid. Reports claim that he has decided to join Los Blancos in 2024. There is believed to be a clause in the player's contract that allows him to leave should PSG fail in the Champions League. Christophe Galtier's side were knocked out of the competition in the Round of 16 by Bayern Munich in March.

PSG's Mbappe is told to stop moaning by former France international Christophe Dugarry

Mbappe has been slammed for his ego by Dugarry.

1998 FIFA World Cup winner Dugarry has slammed Mbappe for his moaning regarding PSG's promotional video. The former Barcelona forward thinks the striker didn't need to go public with his issues. He told RMC Sport:

“The club should have warned him, okay, but do you think a message on social networks is worth it? You can call your board and solve it internally. I don’t even understand his message."

Dugarry continued by telling the Frenchman to stop with his ego and concentrate on his football:

"Stop it! Stop all of the ego! They lose games one after the other! Let them play. On the field, let them show their worth. They have crazy salaries."

