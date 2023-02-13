Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has emerged as a potential transfer target for La Liga club side Atletico Madrid, according to Fichajes. The American winger is reportedly among a host of first-team players who could be sold by the Blues this summer as they plan a massive squad overhaul.

Pys @CFCPys BREAKING : Chelsea owners are seriously considering a squad clear out if performances do not improve, the likes of Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech are facing uncertain futures. (#CFC BREAKING : Chelsea owners are seriously considering a squad clear out if performances do not improve, the likes of Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech are facing uncertain futures. ( @Matt_Law_DT 🚨 BREAKING : Chelsea owners are seriously considering a squad clear out if performances do not improve, the likes of Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech are facing uncertain futures. (@Matt_Law_DT) #CFC https://t.co/75u7wcxJhf

Pulisic has been at Chelsea since 2019, after securing a £58 million move to Stamford Bridge from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund. Despite being in his fourth season at the club, the winger hasn't really been able to leave up to his full potential. He has often been heavily criticized for being inconsistent with the Blues.

The American has also struggled with numerous injury issues which have affected his Chelsea career. He has struggled to secure regular playing time under the three managers he has worked with at Stamford Bridge.

With a possible summer exit on the horizon, Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have now emerged as a likely destination for the winger. Diego Simeone's team are widely regarded as one of the top-rated clubs in Europe and could convince Pulisic to move to Spain.

Both clubs also do have a good relationship and have done business in the past. Recall that the likes of Diego Costa, Saul Niguez, Alvaro Morata and most recently Joao Felix have all switched between the two clubs in recent times.

It remains to be seen whether Athletico Madrid will succeed in their pursuit of Blues winger Pulisic this summer. The highly rated American football star has so far registered just one goal and two assists in all competitions for the Blues this season.

Graham Potter hands Champions League warning to his struggling Chelsea team

The Blues will return to European action this week on Wednesday (15 February) when they take on Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League.

Both teams head into this Round of 16 encounter in contrasting forms in their respective leagues. Dortmund are currently on a nine-game unbeaten streak while their opponents the Blues have won twice in 13 games.

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has made it clear that Borussia Dortmund are a formidable side to face. He said (via Football.london):

"In a knockout competition, anything can happen. That's the thing. It's two games. I don't think it's valuable for us to look past Dortmund. We have the capability to beat Dortmund but they are also a strong side with the capability to get a result as well. We have to understand that, go to Dortmund with humility, with respect, and try to get the result."

He added:

"Obviously, it's a tough match against a high-quality opponent. But at the same time, our team has got some good players."

