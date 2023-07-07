La Liga club interested in signing five Barcelona players this summer - Reports

According to SPORT, La Liga club Real Betis are interested in signing five Barcelona players in the summer transfer market. Ez Abde, Nico Gonzalez, Alex Collado, Arnau Tenas, and Pablo Torre are the names on Betis' shortlist.

Newly-minted Betis sporting director Ramon Planes is looking to strike a deal for the five players. Betis have qualified for the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League. However, the Spanish club are keen on securing a UEFA Champions League qualification next.

Hence, they are working on reinforcing the ranks. Abde, 21, spent the 2022-23 season away on loan at Osasuna. While the player is set to return to the Catalan club, he is not expected to be an undisputed starter for the team.

Nico Gonzalez, meanwhile, was away on loan at Valencia. Much like Abde, the young midfielder is not a part of Xavi's future plans. Alex Collado has already been released from his contract. The same is the case with Tenas. He is currently a free agent as the player announced during the under-21 Euros.

Pablo Torre, on the other hand, is a very talented player, however, he found regular game time hard to come by this past season. The youngster could seek a move away from Barcelona to continue growing.

Ronald Koeman spoke about Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez

When Ronald Koeman was in charge of Barcelona, the Catalan club were suffering from a dire financial situation. They didn't have much money and couldn't sign new players.

Hence, Koeman decided to give the likes of Gavi, Nico, and other youngsters more chances in the first team. However, Nico has failed to seal a spot under Xavi. Speaking about the player, who spent the previous season away on loan at Valencia, Koeman said (via Barca Universal):

"These are decisions that a coach and the club have to make. Nico went to Valencia and they are young players who can cover a position that Barça need. You always have to look at home first.”

Despite Sergio Busquets' departure, Nico is not expected to get regular opportunities in the first team. Barcelona have already signed Ilkay Gundogan and are exploring more options for a player who can operate as the pivot.

Poll : 0 votes