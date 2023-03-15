La Liga club want to sign Barcelona stalwart as free agent in the summer - Reports

According to Diario Gol, Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets in the summer.

Busquets is currently in the final months of his contract with the Blaugrana, which expires in the summer.

The veteran midfielder has made 32 appearances for the Catalan club across competitions this season. Despite being 34 years old, Busquets remains a crucial player for Xavi's team.

He is a bonafide legend for Barcelona. Since making his first debut in 2008, Busquets has made 712 appearances for the Catalan club, scoring 18 goals and providing 44 assists.

While the midfielder is in the twilight of his career, Xavi still relies heavily on Busquets. He has been a regular starter this season.

His contract, though, will expire in the summer and the midfield stalwart is yet to agree on a new deal.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly contemplating making a move for Busquets in the summer. Diego Semione's side already have the likes of Rodrigo De Paul, Koke, Axel Witsel, and more in their ranks. However, adding Busquets could further enhance Los Rojiblancos' strength in the middle of the park.

Busquets is one of the best players in the league when operating from the pivot position. His calmness under pressure and passing range is second to none.

Barcelona are interested in signing Joao Cancelo

Fullback Joao Cancelo made a shock loan switch to Bayern Munich from Manchester City in January. Given the Portuguese was one of the finest players in his position in the Premier League, City's decision to let him go was a bit surprising.

Bayern, however, are unwilling to match Manchester City's evaluation of €70 million for Cancelo. They are skeptical about paying that much to make the transfer permanent.

Barcelona are also reportedly interested in signing Cancelo. The Blaugrana have used Sergi Roberto and Jules Kounde primarily in that position so far this season. Barca were previously linked with a move for Bayern's Benjamin Pavard as well.

With Cancelo potentially available in the market, Xavi's side could contemplate a summer move. He has previous experience in La Liga with Valencia as well.

