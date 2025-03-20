Lamine Yamal impressed by 20-year-old in Spain camp, believes he could be great signing for Barcelona: Reports

Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal has been impressed by Samu Aghehowa's ability during their time together in the Spain national team camp. The Porto striker has made a name for himself this season and Yamal believes he would be a great addition to Barca’s squad (via El Nacional).

Aghehowa, who joined Porto from Atletico Madrid last summer, is in stunning form, with 14 goals and three assists from 22 league appearances. His performances have made waves in Europe and the Catalan giants could keep an eye on him as a potential long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Lamine Yamal already knows what Aghehowa is capable of after training together and he has spoken very highly of him, believing him to be a possible young star at Camp Nou. Signing Aghehowa, however, will not come easily.

Porto have no intentions of selling the 20-year-old at this time, and they have placed a €80 million price tag on the lay. They could also demand the full €100 million buyout clause in his contract (via SportsMole).

Because of their financial limitations, Barcelona will need to find creative ways to secure Aghehowa, such as structured payments and player swaps. The striker's incredible performances in recent months come as Barca have been concerned with Robert Lewandowski's future.

The Polish marksman is still scoring goals, with 22 in 26 LaLiga games. However, he is now 36 and nearing the end of his career, so bringing in a 20-year-old goalscorer would be an important move in the transfer market.

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi picks Raphinha over Lamine Yamal for Ballon d’Or

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi has picked Raphinha for the Golden Ball over his close friend Lamine Yamal. The young centre-back, who has played alongside Yamal in both the youth team and the first team, explained to SPORT (via Barca Universal):

“Right now, because of how the season is going, I would give it to Raphinha."

Yamal would probably concur, as he added:

“Lamine would also say Raphinha.”

This season, Raphinha has been one of the key players for Barcelona, having netted 13 goals and assisted 10 goals in 27 LaLiga games. His work in the UEFA Champions League has been even more impressive with 11 goals and five assists making him one of the best in Europe.

At just 17, Lamine Yamal has also been superb for Barcelona. The talented wide-man has already notched up six goals and 11 assists in 24 LaLiga games this season. He recently made history, becoming the youngest player to score and assist in a single Champions League game.

