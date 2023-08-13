Lionel Messi's ex-PSG teammate does not want to join him at Inter Miami, wants to play for a club in the UCL - Reports

According to MARCA, Lionel Messi's former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Sergio Ramos doesn't want to join Inter Miami. The Spaniard is keen on playing at the top UEFA Champions League club.

Ramos has been a free agent since his contract with the Parisian club expired on June 30. The Spaniard, however, is yet to sign for a new club. There have been reports linking Ramos with a move to Inter Miami.

MARCA, however, dismissed the move. A few other reports also stated that Sergio Ramos has a blockbuster offer on the table from Liga MX side Club America.

Ramos played 46 matches alongside Lionel Messi at PSG and the pair even combined for two goals. Ramos, though, looks unlikely to rejoin his former teammate.

Upon deciding to leave the Parisian club as a free agent, Ramos posted a social media message, writing:

"I don’t know in how many places one can feel at home, but without a doubt, PSG, the fans, and Paris were one of them for me. Thank you for two special years in which I was able [to] play in every tournament and give my all. I will face new challenges, I will wear other colours, but first, and for the last time: ¡#AllezParis!"

When Lionel Messi spoke about his difficult adaptation phase at PSG

Lionel Messi, despite playing two seasons at PSG, never quite showed his best form for the Parisian club. The Argentina captain once spoke about the difficult adaptation he had.

Messi's first season was particularly underwhelming as he scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 matches across competitions. Speaking about his tough acclimatization, the Argentina captain told beIN Sports:

"The adaptation was very difficult, much more than I expected. Beyond the fact that I had known people in the locker room, it was difficult to adapt to the change, being late, not having a preseason. Adapting to a new way of playing, new teammates, the city, to which it was very difficult for me and my whole family to adapt to at the beginning."

Lionel Messi left the Parisian club as a free agent upon the expiration of his contract on June 30. Since joining Inter Miami as a free agent, Messi has been in supreme form, scoring eight goals in five matches.