Lionel Messi's surprise Saudi trip wasn't approved by 2 key figures at PSG: Reports

PSG star Lionel Messi's trip to Saudi Arabia wasn't approved by manager Christophe Galtier and sporting advisor Luis Campos, according to reports.

French media outlet L'Equipe reported on Monday that Messi requested a trip to the Middle Eastern country, but Galtier and Campos weren't in favor of it.

The Argentine, regardless, defied their disapproval and flew to Riyadh with his family just hours after PSG's 3-1 loss to Lorient in Ligue 1.

Messi is an ambassador for Visit Saudi, the country's tourism ministry's promotional brand, and this is his second visit to the country in as many years.

Saudi Arabia is bidding to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup. With big names like him frequenting the country and Cristiano Ronaldo plying his trade there, the Gulf nation is positioning itself as a viable host for the tournament.

Messi's decision to go against the manager and sporting director's wishes has upset PSG fans, who feel their players have no respect for the institution and can do whatever they want.

This could also have an impact on the 35-year-old's future at the club as his contract expires in June.

The French champions are keen to tie the Argentinian down to a new contract. But speculations of a sensational return to Barcelona have been doing the rounds lately, especially with Messi returning to the city recently to see his old teammates.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has had a fantastic second year at the club, scoring 20 goals and making 19 assists from 37 appearances, including 15 goals and assists each in Ligue 1. He has forged a devastating attacking partnership with Kylian Mbappe.

PSG's crowning moment prolonged after Lorient defeat

PSG went down 3-1 to Lorient in Ligue 1 on Sunday in a shock defeat that cut their lead at the top of the table to just five points.

Enzo Le Fee put the visitors in front in the 15th minute before Achraf Hakimi saw red for the Parisians just five minutes later.

Kylian Mbappe equalized for the holders in the 29th minute but Darlin Yongwa made it 2-1 10 minutes later. Bamba Dieng added a third for Les Merlus late on in a shock loss for PSG at the Parc des Princes.

Christophe Galtier's side should still win Ligue 1 given their five-point advantage over second-placed Marseille, but another setback could really blow the race wide open.

