Liverpool 19-year-old star set for surprise move to Austria despite interest from La Liga clubs: Reports

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool wonderkid Stefan Bajcetic is set to join Austrian giants RB Salzburg in a loan deal. As per the Italian journalist, the Red Bull-owned side are in advanced talks to land the Spanish midfielder.

Liverpool's former assistant manager Pep Lijnders is currently in charge at RB Salzburg, having taken over at the club in the summer. The Dutchman reportedly wants to reunite with the 19-year-old as he looks to bring the Austrian Bundesliga title back to RB Salzburg.

Romano also revealed that Bajcetic sparked interest in his homeland Spain but RB Salzburg have won the race to sign him on a loan deal. The transfer expert posted on X (formerly Twitter):

Trending

"RB Salzburg in advanced talks to sign Stefan Bajčetić on loan from Liverpool. Negotiations at final stages with details to be clarified but already underway, as Pep Lijnders wants Stefan. Clubs in Spain also wanted him but RB Salzburg are now close."

Bajcetic made a name for himself during the 2022-23 season, making 19 appearances for the Reds and scoring once. He looked like a mainstay in the Merseyside giants' midfield for years to come but had a difficult last season because of injuries.

Bajcetic managed to make just three appearances across competitions last season struggling with back-to-back injuries. The Spaniard, who can either as a number six or a centre-back, was left out of both Arne Slot's matchday squads this season.

A loan move to RB Salzburg, especially under Pep Lijnders, Vitor Matos and Andreas Kornmayer, could be a great move for the promising youngster. He will also have former teammate Bobby Clark as a teammate at the Red Bull Arena who moved to the club permanently this summer.

Liverpool urged to tie down superstar on a new deal

Former Premier League defender Michael Dawson has urged Liverpool to tie Virgil van Dijk down with a new deal. The Dutchman has just a year left in his deal at Anfield and has been subject to speculations.

Michael Dawson, who played for Tottenham Hotspur, has urged the Reds to move heaven and earth to make their skipper sign a new deal. He told Sky Sports:

"Virgil van Dijk for me, anyone who knows me, knows how much I love watching Virgil van Dijk. At the age of 33, he's still a Rolls Royce and for me, Liverpool have to get him tied down. The majority of football clubs would love to have him in [their] team."

Van Dijk has been a key player for Liverpool since joining the Reds in January 2018 in a £75 million deal from Southampton. He has made 272 appearances for the Merseysiders so far, helping them win eight trophies, including a Premier League and a Champions League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback