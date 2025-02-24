Liverpool advancing on deal for Real Madrid and Chelsea target as first major summer signing: Reports

According to a report by Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are advancing on a deal to sign Chelsea and Real Madrid target, defender Dean Huijsen in the summer. The Reds look set to strengthen their team in the summer, with the future of star Dutch centre-back Virgil van Dijk in the air as he enters the final months of his contract with the club.

Huijsen has been phenomenal this season for Bournemouth. He joined the South coast club last summer from Juventus for a reported €15.2 million. In his debut season, he made 23 appearances for the Cherries, scoring two goals to take the side up to sixth in the Premier League table with 12 matches left to play.

Liverpool hope to secure the talented 19-year-old amid interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid. Bournemouth will be pleased with the interest in the defender; with Huijsen contracted to them until the summer of 2030, they can negotiate a favorable deal to sanction his departure.

Premier League defender opens up about future amid interest from Liverpool, Chelsea, and Real Madrid

Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Liverpool defensive target Dean Huijsen wishes to play continental football with Bournemouth next season. The talented teenager has impressed for the Cherries this season and is now 12 games away from leading the South Coast club to Europe for the first time in their history.

Speaking about his future, the 19-year-old said he was excited to play European football next season. The former Juventus defender told the Metro:

“We’re doing well and I think we can qualify for Europe. We have the quality and the potential.

“Who wouldn’t want to play in Europe? I think everyone would like that. It would go down in the history of the club. It would be great for all of the players, fans and everyone involved. I think it is realistic with how we are playing. We are doing well and all of the stats show that it’s not just luck and we deserve to be here. We just need to keep on working hard, stay humble and continue proving ourselves.”

Huijsen will have a tough decision in the summer after his impressive debut campaign with Bournemouth. The teenager has attracted interest from giants Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Liverpool.

