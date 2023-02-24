Liverpool and Arsenal interested in signing 20-year-old star in the summer - Reports

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly already jostling to secure the services of talented Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, with a battle for his signature already in motion.

Bilbao have found themselves with a rising star in their ranks in the form of the 20-year-old Spanish winger, who has been nothing short of sensational since last season. Williams has dazzled with his skills in the final third, earning himself a spot as an undisputed starter in Ernesto Valverde's lineup.

The Spaniard has already scored seven goals in 27 appearances across competitions for Bilbao this season.

However, there's a fly in the ointment for the Basque outfit: Williams' current contract with Athletic runs until 2024, and negotiations over a renewal have hit a snag. This has caused speculation that he may depart the club, and he has now caught the eye of several top teams across the continent, particularly those in the Premier League.

As per Fichajes, Liverpool and Arsenal have no intentions of relenting in their chase for the sparkling winger. With his reported disinterest in a contract renewal viewed as an intent to leave Bilbao, the Premier League heavyweights will be looking to bid for the player this summer.

Athletic are said to be jittery about the prospect of losing one of their key players, who they see as vital for both their present and future. While they know they can't compete with the financial might of the Premier League teams, they are hoping to convince Williams to stay put at San Mames.

Liverpool have reportedly been considering a possible move for Bukayo Saka, the talented Arsenal forward in the summer transfer window. Saka has been a standout performer in the Premier League this season and with his contract nearing its conclusion in 2024, it seemed possible that he could be on the move.

However, as per The Times, Saka is now set to commit to a new deal with his boyhood club. This news is likely to disappoint Liverpool, as well as Manchester City, who have reportedly monitored the 22-year-old with a view to a potential summer transfer.

Despite interest from these top-flight giants, Saka is understood to have informed Arsenal of his desire to stay with the club. As a result, the England international has reportedly agreed to a new contract extension worth more than £200,000 per week.

The winger has scored 10 goals in 31 appearances across competitions for the Gunners this season.

