Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle interested in signing Portugal international with €45m release clause - Reports

Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio this summer.

As per Diario AS, the Portuguese centre-back could leave this boyhood club this summer. Inacio came through Sporting's academy and made his senior debut in 2020. He has since made 122 appearances for the club, winning one Liga Portugal title, among other honors.

Inacio can now leave the club this summer with three aforementioned Premier League clubs interested.

Liverpool are looking to strengthen their defense, which struggled last season, conceding 47 goals in 38 league games. Ibrahima Konate has been injury prone and made just 24 appearances across competitions last campaign. Joel Matip has also struggled to stay fit.

The Reds were interested in Inacio in the January transfer window as well and can now make an official attempt to sign him this summer.

Newcastle are also monitoring the defender's situation as they look to bring in reinforcements to compete in the UEFA Champions League. The Magpies had the best defense in the Premier League last season, conceding just 33 goals.

As they now look to compete in four competitions, Newcastle are looking to bring in suitable reinforcements.

Arsenal are interested in Incacio as well as they look to build on their title challenge last season. William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes formed a solid partnership in defense but after Saliba's injury, they kept just two clean sheets in 11 games.

Sporting CP are looking for a transfer fee of £45 million for Inacio and want the entire amount to be paid in full at once. This could perhaps throw some suitors off in the race for the defender.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle all set to complete first signing this season

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Newcastle United have all made one signing each this summer transfer window.

The Gunners have signed forward Kai Havertz from rivals Chelsea for £65 million. He scored 32 goals and provided 15 assists in 139 games for the Blues but will now ply his trade for Arsenal.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have brought in midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for £35 million. He had a brilliant 202-23 season, helping Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Mac Allister also contributed 12 goals and three assists in 40 games across competitions for Brighton, helping them qualify for the UEFA Europa League.

As per transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle United are set to complete the signing of midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan for €70 million plus add-ons. The Italian made 48 appearances for Milan last season, helping them reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

