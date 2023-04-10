Liverpool can sign midfielder for £30m if Premier League side suffer relegation this season: Reports

Liverpool transfer target Matheus Nunes is expected to be available for £30 million in the summer transfer window if Wolverhampton Wanderers are relegated from the Premier League this season. The 24-year-old joined Wolves from Sporting CP last summer for a club-record £38 million fee.

According to reports, Wolves recently removed a £44 million release clause from his contract, as they believe he's worth more. However, the Midlands club could be willing to part ways with the midfielder for a much lower price if they are relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.

Nunes' availability and the price for his services will depend on Wolves' fate this season. The team have had a disappointing campaign so far and currently sit in 13th place, just four points above the relegation zone. With a few poor results, they could easily find themselves in the bottom three, which could impact the price of their star midfielder.

Liverpool's pursuit of Nunes could intensify in the coming weeks, with Klopp and his scouting team keeping a close eye on the player's performances as the season draws to a close. If Wolves are relegated, the Reds will probably be ready to pounce on a bargain that could benefit them for years.

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah slammed for missing penalty against Arsenal

Liverpool and Arsenal went head-to-head in a high-octane Premier League encounter that had the fans on the edge of their seats on Sunday, April 9. The two footballing giants shared the spoils in an enthralling 2-2 draw.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah scored a crucial goal just before halftime that provided a shot in the arm for the Reds after they went 2-0 down inside the first 30 minutes. However, when he had a chance to level the scores from the penalty spot in the second half, Salah skewed his effort wide.

BBC pundit Dion Dublin expressed his disappointment over Salah's penalty miss, saying (via The Boot Room Football):

"Not only has he missed it. He hasn’t hit the target. It’s a criminal offence. He’s so much better than that."

The game could have had an entirely different outlook if Salah had scored with his effort. However, Roberto Firmino came on as a substitute and scored a late equalizer, which forced the Gunners to share the spoils.

