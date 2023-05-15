Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal interested in signing 20-year-old USA international: Reports

Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly keen to snap up Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah this summer.

Musah, 20, has established himself as one of the most promising talents in the La Liga since his debut in September of 2020. He has grown by leaps and bounds over time, cementing a starting berth at the Mestalla in the process.

A right-footed box-to-box operator blessed with dribbling and work rate, the 24-cap USA international turned a lot of heads at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He helped his side reach the last-16 stage, starting four games along the way.

According to Todofichajes, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are keeping tabs on the American ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window. Valencia are prepared to listen to offers for their midfielder to raise funds.

Musah, who has a contract until June 2026 with Los Che, could decide to secure a move to the Premier League due to his prior experience. He spent seven years at the Gunners' academy before joining Valencia B in 2019.

The Reds are currently in the market to sign multiple midfielders as James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are set to depart on free transfers soon. They are aiming to sign midfielders with an eye on the future.

Both the London sides, on the other hand, are also hoping to add to their midfield depth. With both sides competing against one another for Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, Musah could be a decent alternate option for them.

Overall, Musah has netted five goals and contributed three assists in 105 matches for Valencia so far.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal urged to sign Premier League star

In this column for The Times, former Chelsea star Tony Cascarino lavished praise on Ivan Toney following his stellar performances this season. Urging his former club, Liverpool and Arsenal to sign the Brentford attacker, he wrote:

"I cannot believe Ivan Toney's improvement technically over the past 18 months. He has added all sorts of deft touches to his game. He has a finesse which, dare I say it, echoes that of Dennis Bergkamp. His subtlety complements his stature and finishing. Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United should all consider a move."

Toney, 27, has been in fine form for Thomas Frank's outfit this season, helping his side in their quest to register a top-half finish in the Premier League. So far, he has scored 21 goals and laid out five assists in 35 matches this term.

However, the prospect of a potential transfer for Toney currently has one stumbling block. He is said to be facing a ban of up to six months after being charged with a total of 262 breaches of the Football Association's betting rules.

