Liverpool and Chelsea interested in signing 18-year-old wonderkid with £26m release clause: Reports

Premier League giants Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly interested in the signature of Real Betis wonderkid Assane Diao. The 18-year-old is enjoying a stellar breakthrough season for the Seville-based side and his exploits have not gone unnoticed.

As per reports from Spanish outlet Mucho Deporte, Liverpool and Chelsea are monitoring the situation of the youngster following an exceptional start to his professional career.

The Senegal-born Spain under-19 international made his debut this season and has impressed with his eye for goal. The wide attacker has contributed with four goals in ten senior appearances so far till date.

Diao is capable of playing on either flank as he is good with either feet and is blessed with both physical and technical attributes. He has a frame of 6'1 and is quite strong both on and off the ball and also excels in the air.

With both Liverpool and Chelsea interested in their priced asset, it has been claimed that Real Betis are very much aware of the situation. It has also been claimed that they are looking to tie him down with a new deal thereby elevating his release clause from £26 million to £35 million.

Chelsea have signed a host of players since Todd Boehly took over at the club and Diao looks suited for the club's philosophy of getting young players with immense potential.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have plenty of quality and depth on either flank. However, they could do with a long-term successor of Mohamed Salah, who is in his 30s.

Jamie Carragher urges Liverpool attacker to be more clinical

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has urged Darwin Nunez to improve his finishing following his unbelievable miss against Luton Town.

Liverpool could only secure a 1-1 draw against the newly-promoted side thanks to a late equalizer by Luis Diaz. However, they missed plenty of chances with Darwin Nunez being the most wasteful attacker.

Following the game, Jamie Carragher urged Nunez to work on his finishing. He said (h/t The Echo):

"That is the thing with Darwin Nunez. There is so much to admire about him and he's had a great season so far, but he has moments like that where the people who don't think he's quite at the top level or not huge fans of his, they can all point to situations like that."

Carragher added:

"So he has to change those little situations like that – there was one of the first after just thinking, not being clinical, but a different type of finish. He's got to bring that into his game and be a little bit more delicate rather than just put his foot through every time he gets the opportunity."

Nunez has scored seven goals and provieded five assists in 15 games across compeitions this campaign. The Uruguay international found the back of the net 15 times in 42 games last campaign.