Liverpool end interest in transfer target after Dominik Szoboszlai signing: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly cooled their interest in Nice star Khephren Thuram after Dominik Szoboszlai's big-money signing this summer.

The Reds announced Szoboszlai as their second summer arrival on Sunday (July 2). They agreed to dish out £60 million to trigger the 22-year-old's release clause at RB Leipzig to revitalize their midfield.

Earlier last month, Liverpool roped in Alexis Mac Allister for £35 million after a long transfer saga with Brighton & Hove Albion. They offered the Argentine midfielder a five-year contract, same as the Hungarian.

Now, according to This Is Anfield, Jurgen Klopp's side have ended their interest in Thuram following Szoboszlai's arrival. They held initial talks with the Frenchman's agents at the start of the summer, but the club's recruitment staff ultimately opted against progressing with a transfer.

Instead of Thuram, Liverpool are set to focus on signing Southampton star Romeo Lavia ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season. They are likely to face competition from the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal for the £50 million-rated Belgian defensive midfielder' services this summer.

Lavia, 19, joined Southampton from Manchester City for an initial £10.5 million in 2022. He scored once in 35 matches for them last campaign.

Meanwhile, Thuram has popped up as a top target for Bayern Munich, with Thomas Tuchel keen to reshape his midfield, as per Foot Mercato.

Jurgen Klopp opines on new Liverpool ace

Speaking to the club media, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shared his thoughts on his club signing Dominik Szoboszlai. He elaborated:

"The first thing for me to say is welcome to Liverpool, Dominik. I know how excited he is to be here with us, so it is important that he understands that we are all just as excited to have him."

Lauding the Liefering youth product's growth so far, Klopp continued:

"From all the clubs he has been at, the leagues he has played in and the family he is part of, it is very clear that he has already had an outstanding football education, so our responsibility now is to continue this education with him as part of our family here."

Klopp offered his gratitude to his club for finalizing the transfer, adding:

"Everything about this is good news and I am grateful to everyone who has contributed to making it happen. This is a signing for our present and for our future and it could not be more appreciated."

Szoboszlai, who is reportedly set to earn around £120,000 per week, registered 20 goals and provided 22 assists in 91 appearances across competitions for Leipzig. He lifted two DFB Pokal trophies with them.

With club captain Jordan Henderson considered to be past his best, the Hungarian is likely to take his place as the right-sided central midfielder.

