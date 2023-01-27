Liverpool eyeing loan signing of midfielder to provide temporary boost in top 4 race - Reports

Liverpool are looking to strengthen their squad by signing a midfielder on loan in order to climb back up into the European places.

According to the Daily Mail, the Reds are looking to Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, and Juventus to find potential temporary deals to add to their midfield.

Midfield remain the focus but Liverpool insist they won't pay €120m clause for Enzo Fernández. Klopp on more signings after Gakpo: "If there's something we can do in January which means right player & financial situation…then we will do it, but if not then we will not"

In September, Liverpool secured the services of Brazilian playmaker Arthur Melo on a season-long loan from Italian giants Juventus. However, he has been sidelined with injuries ever since and is yet to make an appearance for the Reds.

With James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all out of contract at the end of the season, it is understandable why the Reds are seeking midfield options.

They remain strongly linked to Jude Bellingham, who is highly rated at £130 million. It is believed that the Reds are looking to make a move for him in the summer. In the meantime, however, they will opt to sign a midfielder on loan in order to increase their numbers in midfield.

Liverpool look to sign Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes

Liverpool have reportedly entered into negotiations with Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Merseyside club had been heavily linked with the Portuguese midfielder during the previous transfer window.

They ultimately missed out on his signature when he chose to join Wolves instead. Now, however, the Reds are said to again be making a move to bring him to Anfield.

Wolves have only had Matheus Nunes in their squad for six months, but the Reds have him in their sights. With the Molineux side struggling for form in the league this season, the former Sporting Lisbon star could be tempted to move to a team that is performing better. Nonetheless, Wolves are unlikely to be keen on letting one of their star players go so soon after signing him.

Liverpool have been far from their usual standards this season and currently sit outside the top six in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Wolves have been embroiled in a relegation battle and could struggle to persuade Matheus Nunes to remain with the club.

The Reds, however, remain in the hunt for midfield reinforcements, with their options in the center of the park looking thin even before imminent departures in the summer.

