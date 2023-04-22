Liverpool to face challenge from Tottenham for 23-year-old defender's signature - Reports

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are both reportedly interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka this summer.

As per Football Insider, the centre-back will leave the German club after his contract expires in the summer. Hence, he will be available as a free agent and both Premier League clubs are interested in signing him.

Liverpool have had a poor season in which consistent defensive errors have seen them concede 36 goals in 30 Premier League games. The likes of Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk have failed to replicate their best form. Hence, the Reds could look to strengthen their defense in the summer.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have Ben Davies and Clement Lenglet, who joined on loan from Barcelona last summer, as left centre-back options. However, the Frenchman could return to Spain in the summer. Spurs have conceded 45 goals in 31 league games and desperately need reinforcements for their error-prone defense.

Both sides have identified Ndicka as a target for the summer transfer window. The Ecuador international is left-footed, quick, and has a good physical presence. He has been impressive for Frankfurt this season and also showed glimpses of excellence at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Ecuador.

Ndicka, 23, has made 38 appearances for Frankfurt across competitions this season, helping them keep nine clean sheets. He has also contributed one goal and one assist for his side.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on looking towards the future

Liverpool have had a tough 2022-23 season and will end the campaign trophyless after fighting for the quadruple last season. They are eighth in the Premier League table, six points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United.

The Reds have often been criticized this season for their tactical deficiencies and also for poor performances from their players. Manager Jurgen Klopp has acknowledged the issues his side have faced this season and claimed that he is already thinking about the future. He said (via The Guardian):

"Next season is already on my mind. We have to build on what we learn now. What we learned this season, a lot, is how it doesn’t work out.

"From a counter-pressing monster to pretty much a nonexistent counter-pressing side. I thought that was far away to be honest but it was pretty quick. It was pretty much done."

Klopp also admitted that Liverpool's midfield has not been good enough this season along with their defending from the front. However, he asserted that he is now looking to learn from this and prepare for next season.

Poll : 0 votes