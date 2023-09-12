Liverpool hold concrete interest in signing 20-year-old winger during January transfer window: Reports

According to Football Insider, Liverpool and four other Premier League clubs are interested in signing PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko in the January transfer window.

Bakayoko made his breakthrough for PSV last season, scoring nine goals and providing six assists in 39 appearances across all competitions. Despite Brentford reportedly submitting a £34 million bid to sign him, the winger decided to stay put in order to play UEFA Champions League football this year.

PSV have been placed in Group B of the UCL, along with Arsenal, Sevilla, and Lens. It's likely that they won't be able to finish in the top two, which could result in the Dutch club being forced to cash in for their starlet.

The Belgium international's brilliant form has continued into the current campaign, registering five assists in eight appearances in all competitions. Liverpool and other top Premier League clubs are reportedly ready to compete for Bakayoko's signature in January.

Johan Bakayoko is contracted to PSV until June 2026 but would be an adequate backup for Mohamed Salah. The Reds currently only have 17-year-old Ben Doak as a second winger. Hence, Bakayoko's arrival could further bolster their attacking options.

When Jurgen Klopp addressed leaving Liverpool for German national team amid current interest

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is being considered by the DFB to replace Hansi Flick as Germany's next head coach after the latter was recently sacked following the side's 4-1 defeat to Japan.

Flick was fired after losing four out of his last five games. Germany were also knocked out in the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup again. The 58-year-old was only able to win 12 out of his 25 games in charge.

Germany are in need of a new manager, especially as they are set to host the 2024 UEFA Euros. Klopp is arguably the most accomplished German manager in world football right now due to his success at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool over the past decade.

Klopp addressed the situation in an interview with The Athletic earlier this year where he said (via 90min):

"The job of national coach is and would be a great honor - there's no question about that. The problem that stands in the way of the whole thing is my loyalty. I can't just leave Liverpool now and say I'll take over Germany for a short time. That doesn't work and the request isn't even there."

He added:

"If I'm supposed to at some point, then I have to be available and I'm not currently. I have a responsibility towards the club. Basically, it's an interesting job. But I don't know yet whether I'll do something completely different after I leave Liverpool. I want to keep my options open."

Klopp is currently contracted to the Reds until the summer of 2026 and is unlikely to leave before despite interest from the DFB.