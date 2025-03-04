Liverpool identify 21-year-old defender with €50 million price tag as potential signing amid uncertainty over Virgil van Dijk’s future: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly identified Konstantinos Koulierakis as a potential replacement for Virgil van Dijk. The Reds see the Wolfsburg star as a suitable fit under Arne Slot.

As per a report in CaughtOffside, Koulierakis has a list of clubs chasing him and Liverpool are the latest to enter the race. The Anfield side believes that the 21-year-old is set to become one of the best players in the world.

Crystal Palace and Aston Villa were linked with him last summer, but a move didn't materialize. The Greece star has been in impressive form this season, which has seen the likes of Real Madrid and AC Milan join the race along with Liverpool.

Van Dijk is in the final months of his contract at Anfield and spoke about his future in October. He said (via TNT Sports):

"I can say obviously discussions are ongoing, but I don't know, we will see what happens in the future, My very full focus is on Liverpool, wanting to win games that are ahead of me and nothing else. What the future will bring I have no idea at the moment. I can only tell you that discussions have been started up and we will see. I think you guys [the media] will know it as well. But now full commitment and focus is on Liverpool and to be successful this season. So we will see."

CaughtOffside report that Wolfsburg would ask for around €40-50 million to sell the defender in the summer.

Virgil van Dijk spoke to Sky Sports earlier this year and claimed that extension talks have not progressed. He admitted that he was not thinking about next season yet. He said (via GOAL):

"In the coming months we just have to give it our all. We are still active on three fronts and that is the primary goal I have in mind. I have very, very big plans in that area. Unfortunately I can't talk about personal conversations I have with the club. We've been talking for a while and the only thing I can say now is that I love this club. I'm very calm about the situation. As long as I'm calm about it, the fans can be too. If there's news, you'll hear about it. For now, I really don't know where I will be playing next season, but again: I am calm about it."

Apart from Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also approaching the end of their respective contracts at Anfield.

