Liverpool join Chelsea in race to sign attacker with £113m release clause: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who has also garnered interest from Chelsea.

Osimhen has been widely linked with a move away from Napoli for a while now with his contract expiring in 2026. He was touted for a departure last summer after he helped them win the Serie A, registering 26 goals and five assists in 32 games. However, he decided to stay with the Italian side for another season.

The Nigerian striker's future is again up in the air, with many clubs interested. As per Correire dello Sport, Liverpool have now joined the race to sign Osimhen. The Reds have struggled massively in front of goal this season, which could see them miss out on the Premier League title.

Expand Tweet

Prior to their draw against West Ham United, the Reds attempted 221 shots in 10 games, scoring just 20 goals. The likes of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, and Mohamed Salah have missed some big chances. Hence, the Merseysiders are looking for a clinical striker.

Expand Tweet

However, if they are to make an attempt for Osimhen, they will have to compete with Chelsea, who have also struggled in the striking department. Nicolas Jackson has registered 13 goals and five assists in 39 games across competitions and has also missed many big chances.

As per Goal, Osimhen's release clause is worth £113 million. He has scored 16 goals and provided four assists in 29 games across competitions this season.

Chelsea and Liverpool's remaining fixtures this season

The Reds were involved in a three-way Premier League title race for a long time. But they now sit five points behind leaders Arsenal and with three games remaining, Liverpool's title dreams appear gone now. They have won the Carabao Cup this season though.

They will next host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, May 5 before facing Aston Villa away on May 13. Liverpool will end their season at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 19. It will also mark the end of Jurgen Klopp's nine-year stint in charge of the club.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are ninth in the league standings, six points behind sixth-placed Manchester United with a game in hand. They will next host London rivals Tottenham on Thursday, May 2 before hosting West Ham on Sunday. They will then face Nottingham Forest away (May 11) and Brighton & Hove Albion away (May 15). Chelsea will end their campaign at home against Bournemouth.