Liverpool join Premier League rivals in battle to sign Brazilian midfielder with £47 million release clause: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Brazilian midfielder Luis Guilherme, with Chelsea also linked with him.

Guilherme currently plays for Palmeiras and has made 33 senior appearances for them, having graduated from their academy last season. He was also promoted to Brazil's U20 side, having scored three goals in four games for Brazil U16. The midfielder's performances have garnered plenty of interest across Europe.

As per Daily Mail (via Mirror), Bayern Munich and Chelsea are preparing bids of around €35 million for the 18-year-old. Liverpool are also interested in signing him as they look to turn a new leaf in the summer following Jurgen Klopp's departure. The Reds have been scouting him for a while now as well.

Palmeiras youth director Joao Paulo Sampaio recently heaped praise on Guilherme, saying:

“We played in a tournament in Japan and Luis scored over 40 goals. The Japanese players were scared of him. But Luis doesn’t get carried away. He knows the potential he has. He’s a very special player.”

Many believe Guilherme is the next big starlet coming out of Palmeiras after Endrick, who is set to join Real Madrid in the summer. The midfielder's contract with Palmeiras expires in 2026 and has a release clause worth €55 million (£47 million).

Pep Guardiola names Liverpool the favorites for Premier League title

Manchester City played out a goalless draw at the Etihad in the Premier League against Arsenal on Sunday, March 31. The result meant that they remained in third place, three points behind leaders Liverpool and one behind the Gunners.

After the game, City manager Pep Guardiola named Liverpool as the favorites to win the title from here on with nine games remaining. He said (via Goal):

"They are in first position. They are top of the league so that is how it is. There are still nine games to go so we will see what happens...

"Arsenal are the second favourites, we are the third. Whoever is top is favorite. It was in our hands. Now it's not."

All three sides have faced each other twice in the Premier League now and have nine fixtures remaining. Liverpool are also alive in the UEFA Europa League, where they will face Atalanta in the quarter-finals.

Arsenal and Manchester City, meanwhile, will take on Bayern Munich and Real Madrid respectively in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. City will also clash against Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals.

