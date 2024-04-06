Liverpool keen on signing €70 million Chelsea target - Reports

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are reportedly looking forward to signing Palmeiras winger Estevao Willian, who has also been linked with Chelsea.

As per football journalist Rudy Galetti, the Merseyside club has entered the race to sign the 16-year-old Brazilian winger. Willian, who has also been a part of the youth teams of Palmeiras, has made six appearances for the first team, where he has provided an assist.

Egyptian attacker Mohamed Salah can potentially leave the Premier League side for Saudi Arabia in the upcoming summer transfer window, as he also received offers from the Middle East last year. As a result, the Reds are currently shortlisting candidates for Salah's replacement.

Several reports stated that Liverpool have the likes of Real Madrid wingers Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo on their transfer radar. However, they're also monitoring the situation of Estevao Willian at Palmeiras.

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea are also a top candidate in the pursuit of the 16-year-old's signature, which can emerge as a problem for the Reds.

Liverpool sent huge offer to sign Real Madrid midfielder - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly made a huge €150 million offer to sign Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per Spanish outlet El Debate.

As per the aforementioned report, the Uruguayan midfielder has been on the transfer radar of the Merseyside club for quite a while. However, their potential offers to sign the 25-year-old have gone in vain.

Federico Valverde, who joined Real Madrid from Uruguayan side CA Penarol in July 2016, has a release clause of €1 billion in his contract. Moreover, his current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu will expire in the summer of 2029. As a result, his move to Liverpool is highly unlikely to take place.

Last year, the Reds went through a complete midfield revamp as they signed the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch. However, they are still in pursuit of adding another experienced midfielder to the squad.