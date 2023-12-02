Liverpool keen on signing midfielder who is 'more talented than Cristiano Ronaldo' - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Juventus wonderkid Kenan Yildiz who has been labelled as 'more talented than Cristiano Ronaldo'. As claimed by TBR Football via Calciomercato, the Reds are keeping tabs on the Turkish sensation who is making a name for himself at Juventus.

Just 18 years of age, Yildiz has only broken into Juventus senior side this season and is regarded very highly at the Turin club. While he is labeled as a future superstar of the game, several top sides across Europe are believed to be monitoring the youngster.

As per TBR Football via Calciomercato, Liverpool are huge admirers of the Turkish wonderkid, as Jurgen Klopp looks to further reshape his squad. The Reds have overhauled their midfield to some extent this season with players like Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, and Ryan Gravenberch but there is still plenty of work to be done.

Kenan Yildiz is quite a versatile player for someone of his age. He is a natural in the No.10 role as well as in a false nine role. He is also capable of playing out wide and can feature as a secondary striker. In many ways, he could be a perfect replacement for Liverpool hero Roberto Firmino who left this summer.

While discussing Yildiz's massive potential, Turkey’s under-19s coach Soykan Baskar claimed that the wonderkid is more talented than Cristiano Ronaldo. He said, as quoted by TBR Football:

“Two years ago many big clubs were interested in him. Yildiz is more talented than Cristiano Ronaldo. His technique with the ball is superior to that of Portuguese.”

Yildiz has so far made five senior appearances for Juventus, all from the bench. He has made three appearances for Turkey at the senior level and has already scored his first senior international goal.

Robbie Fowler compares Liverpool star with Cristiano Ronaldo

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler hailed Mohamed Salah for maintaining his fitness and also likened him to Cristiano Ronaldo. Salah has broken several records at Anfield and is going strong even after entering his 30s.

Fowler praised Salah for his dedication levels to keep up his shape and maintain his top form. He also drew parallels with five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the epitome of fitness. Fowler told The Athletic:

“To go through your career without a serious injury of course you need a bit of luck. But his appearance record also says a lot about how Mo (Salah) looks after himself."

"Cristiano Ronaldo gets a lot of plaudits on that front and Mo deserves the same," he continued. "His body is a temple. He’s completely devoted to his profession. He’s the perfect example for the young players coming through in terms of how to lead your life. I’m sure he’s played a lot with aches and pains, but he just hates missing games."

During his six-and-a-half year at Liverpool, Salah has only missed three games with injuries, which is quite remarkable. The Egyptian has amassed 199 goals and 84 assists in 324 games for the Reds.