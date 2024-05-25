Liverpool keen on signing winger who dribbles more than Luis Diaz: Reports

Liverpool are allegedly interested in signing FSV Mainz 05 forward Brajan Gruda to bolster their attack in the upcoming transfer window.

Gruda, 19, has emerged as one of the most promising prospects in the Bundesliga this campaign. He helped Mainz escape relegation, playing a vital role in his club's 13th-placed finish in the league table.

A left-footed versatile operator blessed with pace, flair, and dribbling, Gruda netted four goals and contributed three assists this season. He started 20 of his 29 overall appearances, featuring in 1,739 minutes.

Now, according to Sport Bild, Liverpool have earmarked Gruda as a transfer target ahead of the start of their new era under head coach Arne Slot. Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United are also keen to rope in the nimble-footed star.

Should Gruda decide to depart Mainz and join the Merseyside outfit, he would pop up as a rotational star for them. He would act as a backup to Mohamed Salah and as an attacking midfield option if needed.

Gruda, whose contract is set to expire in June 2026, completed more dribbles than Luis Diaz this campaign. While the German completed 3.8 dribbles per 90 minutes for his boyhood club, the Liverpool attacker completed 2.2 dribbles per 90 minutes, as per WhoScored.

Agent opens up on Liverpool target's future

Speaking to Italian sports website Calciomercato.it, Teun Koopmeiners' agent Bart Baving played down transfer talk amid links to Liverpool and other European clubs. He said:

"Let's see what happens. Teun is having a fantastic season. He has scored many beautiful and important goals, plus he is a player with a consistent performance, so it would be strange if other clubs did not follow him. We know how football works."

Remaining tight-lipped about the player's future, Baving concluded:

"For now, he is overjoyed to have won the UEFA Europa League with Atalanta and he will concentrate on finishing the Serie A season well as Atalanta can still finish third. And then on to the UEFA European Championship. That's all I can say for now."

Koopmeiners, 26, has enjoyed a stellar campaign for Atalanta, guiding them to the UEFA Europa League trophy and the Coppa Italia final. He has registered 15 goals and seven assists in 49 matches so far.

Apart from Liverpool, a number of other clubs are reportedly keeping close tabs on Koopmeiners now. Manchester United, Chelsea, and Juventus are all alleged to be monitoring the 21-cap Netherlands man.