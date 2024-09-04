Liverpool keeping tabs on £51m-rated defender after summer move failed to materialise: Reports 

Liverpool are reportedly still interested in signing Goncalo Inacio after failing to sign him this summer. The defender is likely to cost around £51 million.

As per Caught Offside, the Reds were interested in signing Inacio this summer as well. However, they were put off by a steep asking price by Sporting CP of £51 million. They decided against spending this amount and eventually didn't sign a single defender this summer.

Newcastle United and Manchester United were also monitoring Inacio but the price was too steep for them as well. Sporting CP were unwilling to budge from the price, with the centre-back's contract expiring in 2027. However, Liverpool and Newcastle could come back to sign him in the next transfer windows.

Trending

Manchester United signed Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt this summer. The Merseysiders, however, didn't sign a defender and even parted ways with Joel Matip and Sepp van der Berg. Joe Gomez's future was also up in the air during the transfer window.

Hence, Arne Slot's side could make an attempt for Inacio next summer. The 23-year-old came through Sporting CP's academy and has made 176 senior appearances for them. He's won two league titles, among other honors.

Inacio has also earned 11 caps with Portugal and even contributed two goals and two assists.

Luis Diaz on Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah's contract with Liverpool is set to expire next summer, which means he could leave for free. After the Merseysiders' 3-0 win over Manchester United on September 1, Salah also raised further speculation about his future. He said (via Mirror):

“I was coming to the game, I was saying, 'look, it could be the last time'. Nobody in the club talked to me yet about contracts so I was just like, 'OK, I play my last season and see at the end of the season'. I feel I am free to play football – we will see what happens next year.”

When asked about Salah's statement, Liverpool winger Luis Diaz said:

"It would be hard for us, it would be hard for Liverpool. It's going to hurt us a lot. He still has a year to think about it, it's not easy. He always gives his very best. He has done it from the start. It would be very hard to lose a key player like him. It's his decision and we respect that, but I hope he doesn't leave."

Salah, 32, has scored 214 goals and provided 92 assists in 352 games across competitions for the Merseysiders so far. He's won one Premier League and one UEFA Champions League, among other honors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback