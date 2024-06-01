Liverpool keeping tabs on Premier League star linked with Manchester City and Arsenal - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes amid interest from Manchester City and Arsenal.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, the Cityzens are leading the race for the Brazilian's signature and are set to contact the player's entourage. Meanwhile, the Gunners and the Reds are seemingly behind their Premier League rivals for the midfielder.

Galetti also claims that Guimaraes has a €115 million release clause, which none of the interested clubs are willing to cough up at the moment. French outfit Paris Saint-Germain are also considering moving for the Magpies man.

The north Londoners and the Merseysiders are both in the market for a new number six. Arsenal are looking for a long-term replacement for Thomas Partey in the engine room. Meanwhile, Liverpool would love an upgrade on Wataru Endo, who is 31 years old.

Guimaraes has been brilliant for Newcastle United this season, having made 50 appearances across competitions, bagging seven goals and 10 assists.

A move to any of the aforementioned sides for the midfielder would seem like a step in the right direction as far as his career is considered. However, at the Etihad, Guimaraes will have to compete for minutes with Rodri in the holding midfield role.

In contrast, he is likely to enjoy more game time at the Emirates or Anfield due to an immediate need for a player in that position.

Liverpool interested in signing FC Porto midfielder - Reports

Liverpool are interested in signing FC Porto midfielder Alan Varela in the summer transfer window, as per Argentina-based news outlet Deportes 24 (via Liverpool Echo). The defensive midfielder will certainly not be a cheap buy, with four years left on his current deal with the Portuguese outfit.

According to this report, the 22-year-old Argentina under-23 international has a €70 million release clause. It is also believed that Bayern Munich and Manchester City have consulted the player's employers as well about a move for him in the ongoing window.

Should Varela move to Anfield, he would earn the opportunity to compete for top honors like the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. He would also most certainly be guaranteed minutes, with only Wataru Endo to compete within that position.

Varela made 44 appearances across competitions this season, bagging two goals and three assists.