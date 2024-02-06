Liverpool make contact with Serie A side for defender who could cost around £15m: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly made contact with Serie A side Lecce to enquire about Patrick Dorgu over a potential transfer.

According to Calciomercato.com journalist Francesco Guerrieri (h/t @LFCTransferRoom on X), Lecce could ask £15 million for their left-back. Liverpool have been in a troublesome situation with their left-backs this season.

Andrew Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas have both suffered serious shoulder injuries during the ongoing campaign. Joe Gomez has had to fill in down that flank in their absence, although the Scotland international made his return to action towards the end of last month.

Robertson, 29, is the club's first-choice left-back and arguably one of the best in the world in his position. Tsimikas, 27, is also a more-than-able backup for him and has been impressive whenever given the chance to play.

Hence, it may be a tough ask for Dorgu to find a place in the XI unless either of the two Liverpool left-backs leave. However, it must be kept in mind that the Dane is still just 19 and could be seen as a future prospect for the Reds.

Dorgu came through the youth ranks at Danish giants Nordsjaelland before joining Lecce permanently in the summer of 2023 on a four-year deal. He has become a regular feature in I Salentini's XI and has featured 21 times across competitions this season, scoring and assisting one goal each.

Arsenal secure rare win over Liverpool to blow title race wide open

Arsenal played some of their best football on Sunday (February 4) to beat Liverpool 3-1 in the league at the Emirates. They kept just 42% of the ball but had six more shots on target than Liverpool's one.

This was only the Gunners' second league win over the Reds since July 2020 and it helped them claw their way back into the title race. Goals from Bukayo Saka (14'), Gabriel Martinelli (67'), and Leandro Trossard (90+2') made the difference for the hosts.

Gabriel Magalhaes put one into his own net in first-half stoppage time but it didn't matter in the grand scheme of things for Mikel Arteta. The post-match celebrations at the Emirates spoke volumes about what the result meant for the north London giants.

Arsenal now trail league leaders Liverpool by just two points after 23 league matches. Manchester City, like Arsenal, have 49 points to their name but boast a better goal difference than Arteta's side and have a game in hand.