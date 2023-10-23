Liverpool 'obsessed' about signing 21-year-old midfielder ahead of 2 European giants: Reports

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Rousing the Kop), Liverpool are 'obsessed' about signing Boca Juniors midfielder Ezequiel Fernandez despite AC Milan and Benfica also being interested in the player's signature.

The Reds bolstered their midfield depth this summer, signing Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch. However, with Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic still injured and Endo struggling to adjust to the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp has been forced to play Mac Allister as the No. 6.

Liverpool have also shown interest in Fluminense star Andre Trindade, but another defensive midfielder they have also been linked with is Ezequiel Fernandez. The 21-year-old has impressed in the Argentine top flight for Boca Juniors, providing two assists in 38 appearances across all competitions this season.

Fernandez would also reportedly be a cheaper acquisition than Andre. However, the Reds will need to move fast in the January transfer window as both AC Milan and Benfica are allegedly interested in signing the former Argentina U17 international.

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk reflects on his side's start to the season

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk gave his verdict on the Reds' start to the 2023-24 campaign following their 2-0 win against Everton at Anfield on Saturday, October 21.

Jurgen Klopp's side had a disappointing 2022-23 season, finishing fifth, and missing out on UEFA Champions League football as a result. However, they have turned a new page this season with a completely new midfield.

The Reds are third in the league table with 20 points from nine games, just one point behind leaders Manchester City. They have also won all their games to date in the Carabao Cup and UEFA Europa League.

Van Dijk told TNT Sports (via Liverpool's official website):

“Obviously there has been a transition of course, but also in the way we play. We have different players with different qualities and try to adapt a little bit in our football – and I think it’s working quite well."

He added:

“What’s also helping is we have not many injuries, so everyone is pushing each other. And we have that coming from the bench. Obviously a couple of injuries now, but before that [not]; that was also key. At the end of the day, it’s finding the consistency.

"Everyone is playing on quite a high level and that’s the key to success hopefully this season, and let’s do it in every competition we are in as well.”

Liverpool next face Toulouse in the Europa League at Anfield on Thursday, October 26 before taking on Nottingham Forest in the league on Sunday, October 29.