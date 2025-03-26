Liverpool could offer Newcastle 2 players in swap deal for Alexander Isak: Reports

According to talkSPORT, Liverpool are willing to offer Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah in exchange for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. The Swede has been on top of his game and has been firing on all cylinders in attack for the Magpies this season.

The above-mentioned report also claimed that Isak remains Liverpool's target irrespective of whether Mohamed Salah leaves Anfield or not. Thus, the Reds are looking to persuade the Magpies by offering two defenders in the negotiation for Isak.

The Reds' interest in Isak could be linked to the inconsistency of forwards Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota. The Swede has scored 50 goals in 77 Premier League games and could massively improve the Reds' goal-scoring potential.

The Swede is an aerial threat for the opposition's defense. This sets him apart from several Premier League strikers as he's efficient aerially and with his feet.

Isak has bagged 23 goals and five assists in 33 games for the Magpies this season (2024-25). However, Barcelona, Manchester United, and Arsenal are also interested in his signature, which could thwart the Reds' plans of signing him.

Newcastle's reported interest in Lille's Jonathan David, who's going to be a free agent in the summer, could make way for Isak's departure. It will be interesting to see if the Magpies will be willing to consider Gomez and Quansah from the Reds in a deal for Isak.

How has Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez performed this season amid Alexander Isak rumors?

Darwin Nunez has had a forgettable 2024-25 campaign for the Reds. While Arne Slot's men have dominated the Premier League this season and look set to win the title, Nunez has struggled to make his mark in attack.

In 40 games across competitions, Nunez has scored seven goals and provided seven assists. He has been widely linked with an exit from Liverpool this summer, with clubs from the Saudi Pro League reportedly interested.

Since joining the club in 2022, he has made 136 appearances, scoring 40 goals and providing 24 assists.

