Liverpool offered chance to sign 25-year-old La Liga forward: Reports

Liverpool are among a host of Premier League clubs who have been offered the chance to sign Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma this month, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

Liverpool started the winter transfer window with a bang, signing Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven. They acquired the Dutchman's services from the Eredivisie club for a deal worth up to €50 million.

With the Reds sitting ninth in the Premier League table, fans have been crying out for the club to sign a midfielder. Jurgen Klopp, though, poured cold water on the possibility of any more players coming through the doors at Anfield this month. He was quoted as saying by The Athletic:

“Our squad is not too small, it’s just that we have players who are unavailable. Is this the right moment to strengthen? I can’t see it. I cannot change the answer every week because the situation doesn’t change, even after losing another game.”

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC



theathletic.com/4095721/2023/0… Klopp vows to get more out of his under-achieving squad as he prepares to ring the changes for Wolves trip. #LFC Klopp vows to get more out of his under-achieving squad as he prepares to ring the changes for Wolves trip. #LFC theathletic.com/4095721/2023/0…

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the Merseyside-based club have been handed the opportunity to sign Danjuma. According to the aforementioned source, the player's agent has approached the English giants to discuss a potential transfer.

It is unclear whether Liverpool have responded positively to a swoop for the Netherlands international. With Darwin Nunez, Roberto Firmino, and Diogo Jota tipped to return to action soon, they are not in need of another attacker as things stand.

The midfield has so far proved to be a major pain area for the Anfield outfit this season. They are thus likely to focus their efforts on strengthening their options in the middle of the park rather than signing another forward should they make more additions this month.

Danjuma is a target for Liverpool's rivals Everton

It is worth noting that Liverpool are not the only Premier League side to have been offered the chance to sign Danjuma. Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have also been approached by his agent, as per the report.

Villarreal have reportedly decided to sanction a transfer for Danjuma this month as his ethos does not go in line with their manager Quique Setien's. However, they will not let him go unless it is on a permanent deal or on a loan with a mandatory purchase clause included.

The La Liga club have thus allowed the 25-year-old to travel to England and hold talks with potential suitors. While he has been in the country since the weekend, a transfer is yet to materialize.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein EXCL: Arnaut Danjuma has this evening flown into London after Villarreal granted permission for 25yo forward to hold talks with clubs over Jan loan move. May include option or obligation to buy. Interest from sides in PL and around Europe theathletic.com/4090965/2023/0… EXCL: Arnaut Danjuma has this evening flown into London after Villarreal granted permission for 25yo forward to hold talks with clubs over Jan loan move. May include option or obligation to buy. Interest from sides in PL and around Europe @TheAthleticFC 🚨 EXCL: Arnaut Danjuma has this evening flown into London after Villarreal granted permission for 25yo forward to hold talks with clubs over Jan loan move. May include option or obligation to buy. Interest from sides in PL and around Europe @TheAthleticFC theathletic.com/4090965/2023/0…

Danjuma has only attracted loan offers thus far if the report is to be believed. Those proposals have come from his former club AFC Bournemouth and Everton.

