Liverpool prepared to offer £50 million in attempt to sign Barcelona defender: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing defender Jules Kounde from Barcelona this summer. The Reds are willing to offer £50 million to sign the Frenchman, who was on Chelsea's radar last summer.

As per a report in Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool are showing interest in Kounde and will launch a move in the summer. The report adds that Jurgen Klopp sees him as a versatile option to partner Virgil van Dijk and also act as a backup to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, Barcelona are unlikely to entertain the offer as manager Xavi is keen on keeping him at the club. Speaking about the French defender, he recently said via MARCA:

"I already said that there was no problem with Koundé... no matter how much I say, you keep writing that there is a problem and you will continue... There is not a problem, not one. We had a very good, healthy conversation, it is a fundamental piece."

He added that they have had a conversation recently and there is no issue for the defender to consider an exit. He added:

“I spoke with him, yes, we left happy and everything was clear. I don’t see any problem. We both left the meeting happy.”

Chelsea were in talks to sign Kounde last summer and had an offer on Sevilla's table. However, Barcelona managed to sign the Frenchman after the Blues turned their attention to Wesley Fofana.

Playing as a right-back and as a centre-back, Kounde has made 38 appearances for Barcelona across competitions this season. He has helped the club keep 23 clean sheets and also contributed one goal and six assists.

Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool will invest this summer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the Reds will look to bolster their squad this summer. He has stated that every position is on their radar, except the goalkeeper, as they need to do better next season.

He was quoted by Sky Sports saying:

"We look in all departments apart from goalkeeper at the moment. Yes, if there is a good one (center-back) out there, I would not deny it. That's all. We look at all areas of the pitch, definitely."

Following the end of the season, Klopp was speaking on Sky Sports when he claimed that he will have a busy summer. He added that he will be on his phone constantly as he needs to work on deals instead of going on a holiday.

“These last few weeks have given me a lot of energy. I’m not ready for a holiday and I don’t need it. Of course, I will be busy on the phone this summer, but that will be fine and I’m happy to do that, and we will see.”

Liverpool had a disappointing campaign and finished fifth in the Premier League table. They failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time under Klopp.

