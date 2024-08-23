Liverpool ready to beat Manchester United in race to sign Premier League star as they plot £70 million transfer: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to beat their arch-rivals Manchester United for the signature of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite. As claimed by The Sun (via The Faithful MUFC), the Reds are ready to splash £70 million for the England international.

As per the aforementioned report, the Merseyside giants are willing to offer an initial fee of £63m and pay £7m in add-ons for Branthwaite. Liverpool have not directly signed a player from their local rivals since Abel Xavier in 2003 but are prepared for a sensational raid.

Manchester United were heavily linked with a move for the Everton defender throughout the summer and even had personal terms agreed. However, the Red Devils had two bids rejected by the Toffees who were adamant regarding their asking price of £70 million.

Jarrad Branthwaite is reportedly happy to trade Everton for Liverpool and would be happy with the salary of around £180,000 a week at Anfield. The 22-year-old emerged as one of the brightest defensive prospects in Europe following his exceptional season for Sean Dyche's side last time out.

Branthwaite appeared 41 times for Everton across competitions last season, helping the club keep 15 clean sheets. His performances played a key role in helping the Merseysiders retain their Premier League status despite facing a point deduction.

Manchester United have already bolstered their defensive ranks this summer despite missing out on Branthwaite. The Red Devils signed Leny Yoro from Lille and Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich.

PSG enter the race for Liverpool and Manchester United target: Reports

French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly entered the race to sign in-demand Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman. The Nigeria international has been linked with a host of clubs across Europe, including Liverpool and Manchester United.

Lookman's stock has been on the rise since joining the Serie A side from RB Leipzig in a reported €15 million deal in 2022. The England-born Nigeria international has been excellent for La Dea, contributing with 32 goals and 18 assists in 79 games to date.

Lookman had a game to remember as he scored a hat-trick in the Europa League final last season in a 3-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen. According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport (via PSG Talk), PSG are keen on a move for the versatile attacker after missing out on their priority target Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

As claimed by Calcio Mercato (via Caught Offside), Chelsea, Manchester United, and Liverpool are all monitoring the former Everton star's situation. Atalanta reportedly value the 26-year-old at around €60 million and are unwilling to budge on their demands.

