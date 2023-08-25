"Liverpool’s interest in all this seems pretty key too" - Journalist claims Reds could play a major role in Manchester City’s pursuit of Matheus Nunes

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer, which could play a role in City's pursuit of Matheus Nunes.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City made an opening bid worth €55 million for Nunes but it was rejected by Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Cityzens are expected to make another offer for the Portugal international.

Journalist Dean Jones has now stated that Liverpool's interest in Phillips could play a factor in City's attempt to sign Nunes. Interestingly, the Reds have also been linked with Nunes since his Sporting CP days.

Jones told Give Me Sport:

"My understanding around the rumour itself is slightly complicated but I think it is entwined with other potential deals and also has a crossover with what Liverpool might do."

He added:

“Firstly, it is true that City like Nunes and that they have begun to explore it. My understanding is that while Wolves are not looking to sell him they might do so if a bid over £60million lands."

"That’s the basic point I have been given but there are knock-on effects too, in that I think it also depends what happens with Kalvin Phillips."

Jones added that while Phillips is expected to stay at Manchester City, the situation could change with the Reds' interest in him. He said:

“The official word has been that he is not leaving but I do feel there is small scope that could change. Liverpool’s interest in all this seems pretty key too. We know they are admirers of Nunes and continue to consider him for the future, so I think City might be trying to get the jump on them here."

He added:

“Also, it’s Liverpool that are actually being linked with Phillips recently - it will be strange if they end up with him and not the Wolves player they have really wanted for a long time."

Phillips has struggled since his move to Manchester City from Leeds United last summer. He has made just 21 appearances across competitions, courtesy of injuries and not being able to replace the likes of Rodri in the starting XI.

Liverpool and Manchester City looking to strengthen their midfield

The Cityzens won the treble last season and are continuing to strengthen their squad this summer. They have brought in Mateo Kovacic, Jeremy Doku, and Josko Gvardiol so far. The likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez, meanwhile, have left Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side have now set their eyes on a midfielder with Kevin De Bruyne suffering an injury, which will keep him out for an extended period. They are closing in on Matheus Nunes, with Eberechi Eze also as a backup option.

Liverpool, meanwhile, lost the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho this summer. They have signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Wataru Endo but are still in the market for more reinforcements.