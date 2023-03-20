Liverpool set to target 24-year-old England star after pulling out of race to sign Jude Bellingham: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount after pulling out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham.

Over the last few months, Bellingham has been understood to be the Reds' primary target, with Jurgen Klopp being a huge admirer of the Borussia Dortmund starlet.

However, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Merseyside giants are ready to move for an alternative.

David Ornstein of The Athletic broke the news that Liverpool are unlikely to sign the Borussia Dortmund star with Manchester City and Real Madrid also in the race.

Foot Mercato has further claimed that the Reds have decided to pull out of the race for Bellingham altogether and instead move for Mason Mount.

It has been claimed that Jurgen Klopp's side view Mount as a much more attainable target in comparison to Bellingham.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Mount is very likely to leave the Stamford Bridge club this summer.

The England international has his current deal at the West London club expiring next summer and negotiations with the Blues have not progressed well.

Mount reportedly earns around £80k per week at Chelsea and wants to treble his wages as he looks to become one of the highest earners at Stamford Bridge.

The two-time Chelsea Player of the Year, has however, not managed to impress for the Blues this campaign.

The flamboyant attacking midfielder has scored just three goals and produced six assists in 32 games across competitions this season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is said to be a huge admirer of Mount for his all-round game and creativity.

Bellingham, on the other hand, continues to impress in Borussia Dortmund colors this campaign as the BVB lead the Bundesliga table.

The Englishman has scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 34 games for Edin Terzic's side this season.

Former Liverpool player says he would love to see Arsenal superstar at Anfield

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has stated that he would be ecstatic if his former club snapped up Arsenal superstar Bukayo Saka.

Enrique took to Twitter following the Gunners attacker's wonderful display against Crystal Palace on Sunday wishing he was a Liverpool player. He wrote:

"I love him as a player. I wish he was at LFC. Work rate, nice guy, dressing room loves him and you can see that, manager as well, world class qualities such a young age. Well done Saka!"

Saka scored twice and provided one assist as Mikel Arteta's side went eight points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, beating the Eagles 4-1.

The England international has scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists in 38 games across competitions this campaign.

