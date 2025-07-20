Liverpool stance on Ibrahima Konate's contract comes to light as Real Madrid remain keen on signing him - Reports 

Liverpool have reportedly made their stance clear on Ibrahima Konate's contract situation amid Real Madrid's transfer interest in him. The French defender's current contract is set to expire in June 2026.

Ibrahima Konate was an integral part of Liverpool's 2024-25 season, with the Reds lifting the Premier League title. The Frenchman made 42 appearances across competitions this season, maintaining 12 clean sheets in 31 outings in the league. He entered the final year of his contract last month, with Real Madrid reportedly eyeing to secure his services for free. Los Blancos' interest in Konate comes after they bagged Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool for free this summer.

According to LE'quipe (h/t Get Football News France), Liverpool are determined to extend Ibrahima Konate's contract to ward off Real Madrid's interest in signing him. The Reds have reportedly made previous extension offers, but the Frenchman was not satisfied with the terms. They are aware of Konate's demands to renew with them, with sporting director Richard Hughes working closely on it.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have suffered extensively due to several injuries in their defence last season. Los Blancos could benefit from a signing like Konate, who will bring the much-needed experience to support their new defensive signings this summer. Konate could be a strong influence on youngsters like Dean Huijsen and Raul Asencio, who are becoming an integral part of the Spanish giants' backline.

Real Madrid are open to selling Rodrygo amid Liverpool and Arsenal interest: Reports

Rodrygo - Source: Getty

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (h/t GOAL), Real Madrid are open to selling Rodrygo this summer amid interest from major Premier League sides. Arsenal and Liverpool are among those keen on securing the Brazilian's services this summer.

Rodrygo's situation at Los Blancos changed after the arrival of Kylian Mbappe last season. The Brazilian's gametime decreased significantly, with stars like Mbappe, Vinicius, and Bellingham ahead of him. With coach Xabi Alonso's arrival, things further worsened, with the Spaniard reportedly open to letting him go.

As per Romano, Rodrygo's exit from the Bernabeu is a real possibility this summer. Talks about his future have begun between the club and the player, with the Brazilian keen on staying. However, the Spanish giants are open to letting him leave if the player agrees to the same.

Rodrygo has no dearth of takers across Europe, with both the Merseysiders and Arsenal interested in his situation. The Reds have made major big signings this season, including Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. Meanwhile, the Gunners are still looking to sign a world-class forward to compete for the league and the UCL next season. Rodrygo could be a great fit for both sides, with his future wide open for now.

