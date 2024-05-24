Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister's stance on Real Madrid transfer explored after being flattered by interest: Reports

Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister is reportedly flattered by interest from Real Madrid. However, the Argentine is not looking to leave Anfield this summer.

As per a report in Football Insider, the 25-year-old has no plans to switch clubs just a year after moving to Anfield from Brighton & Hove Albion. The midfielder is committed to the Reds despite the departure of Jurgen Klopp.

When ESPN quizzed the Argentina international earlier this month, he insisted that he was not thinking of leaving Liverpool.

"I'm not talking about assumptions, I'm very happy with Liverpool. I think it was a good season individually, then we had some objectives that we couldn't meet, but even so I think it was a very good season," Mac Allister said.

Mac Allister played a key role as the Reds finished third in the Premier League and won the Carabao Cup this season. He scored seven goals and provided as many assists in 46 appearances across competitions for Liverpool.

Why are Real Madrid interested in Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister?

Alexis Mac Allister is reportedly on Real Madrid's radar following Toni Kroos's announcement to retire. The German international stated that the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund would be his last game for Los Blancos, while the EUROs would be his final tournament with Germany.

He posted on social media:

"July 17th, 2014 - the day of my presentation at Real Madrid, the day that changed my life. My life as a footballer - but especially as a person. It was the start of a new chapter at the biggest club in the world. After 10 years, at the end of the season this chapter comes to an end. I will never forget that insolent successful time! I would particularly like to thank everyone who welcomed me with an open heart and trusted me."

"But especially I would like to thank you, dear Madridistas, for your affection and your love from the first day until the last one. At the same time this decision means that my career as an active footballer will end this summer after the Euro championship. As I have always said: Real Madrid is and will be my last club. I am happy and proud, that in my mind I found the right timing for my decision and that I could choose it by my own," Kroos added.

Kroos is keen on winning the 15th Champions League title for Real Madrid. Should the Spanish side win, it would be the German's fifth with Los Blancos.