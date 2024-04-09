Liverpool superstar could leave club in the summer as agent holds talks with European rivals - Reports

Liverpool ace Luis Diaz is reportedly a concrete summer transfer target for French champions Paris Saint-Germain. The Colombian forward has been linked with a summer exit, especially in light of Jurgen Klopp's impending exit from the club.

Luis Diaz has been at Anfield since 2022, having arrived from Portuguese giants FC Porto. The talented winger has been impressive for the club, causing him to catch the attention of several other sides across Europe.

Liverpool are looking to appoint a new manager, as Jurgen Klopp is set to leave the club once the season ends. One of the names on the list is Portuguese tactician Ruben Amorim, who is represented by agent Raul Costa, who is also Diaz's representative.

Reports from the Telegraph state that Raul Costa, who was recently in Britain for talks with the Reds, has held talks with PSG. The French champions are looking to recruit a forward to replace record goalscorer Kylian Mbappe, who is set to leave once the season ends.

Liverpool value the Colombian forward at around £75 million, seeing as he has three years left on his contract with the club. The 27-year-old has other suitors as well, as his performance for the Reds has merited a great deal of interest.

Luis Diaz has enjoyed a successful season with the Reds, with 13 goals and four assists to his name in 42 games across all competitions. The forward is one of the names on the PSG list, and his form over the last two years suggests that he merits his inclusion.

Liverpool handed major injury boost ahead of Atalanta clash

Liverpool have received a quadruple injury boost as they prepare to lock horns with Italian outfit Atalanta in their UEFA Europa League quarterfinals. The Reds will be with four key squad members for their first-leg clash against the Serie A side at Anfield on Thursday, April 11.

Goalkeeper Alisson, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, young midfielder Stefan Bajcetic and forward Diogo Jota have all returned to training for the Reds. Of the quartet, only Spanish youngster Bajcetic is yet to appear for the side this season due to his injury.

The return to fitness of these players will be welcome news for Klopp, who has been without several key players for much of the campaign. The German manager remains without the duo of Ben Doak and Thiago Alcantara, both of whom are long-term absentees.

